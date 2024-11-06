The metalheads of The Ghost Inside have called-off their fall tour across North America, citing extreme exhaustion from their international run.

The “Searching For Solace” tour was set to kick-off on November 21 and run through December 14, making stops in cities like Seattle, Boise, Austin, Nashville, Edmonton, and Cleveland, featuring support from Gideon, Of Virtue, and Orthodox. However, the band took to social media to share the news, noting that while their European run was “absolutely amazing,” the last eight weeks “have taken a much bigger toll on us than we anticipated.”

“Our physical health, mental health, and home lives are telling us that rolling right into another month on the road is more than we can handle right now and we are very sorry to say we’re not going to move forward with the USA tour that is coming up,” The Ghost Inside said. “We hope you understand that making a decision like this stinks and leaves a lot of people disappointed, but for the long term well being of us as individuals and a band this is the right thing to do.”

The band noted that refunds will be available via point of purchase and thanked Gideon and Of Virtue for their commitment, as well as Orthodox, who announced their support on the run a few weeks ago.

“We will still be seeing you at Christmas Burns Red to close out this year in epic fashion,” the band stated. “Thanks for being patient with us, we love you and we’ll see you soon.”

Searching For Solace, the Jonathan Vigil-fronted band’s sixth studio album, dropped this year and features tracks “Wash It Away,” “Death Grip,” and “Earn It.” The LP follows the group’s 2020 self-titled, as well as Dear Youth in 2014. Last year, they collaborated with Point North for the hit single “Safe And Sound.”

The Ghost Inside is set to appear on the ShipRocked Cruise in January 2025, as well as several festivals across Europe next year.