The annual ShipRocked cruise is hitting the seas next January and is set to feature a stacked lineup of rock acts.

The Carnival Magic will set sail on January 19 in Miami before making stops at St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands and Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas before returning to the Sunshine State on January 25. The metalcore group Parkway Drive and progressive metalheads of Nothing More will headline the cruise alongside hip-hop/rock group Hollywood Undead and the glam-rockers of The Struts.

Throughout the event, 10 Years, Buckcherry, The Ghost Inside, Atreyu, P.O.D., and Spiritworld will perform, as well as Austin Meade, Calva Louise, Des Rocs, Kid Kapichi, Nevertel, Jigsaw Youth, and Diamente. Devour The day, Flat Black, Ghostkid, Oxymorrons, and Silly Goose are among the acts rounding-out the bill, with more to be announced at a later date.

Alike past ShipRocked cruises, the all-star band The Stowaways will perform a couple sets of cover songs.

“ShipRocked we are BACK!!!” Parkway Drive said in a statement. “We had so much fun the first time around, this was a no brainer for us. The lineup is stacked, the vibes are high, and we are set to bring the energy to another level.”

While tickets for 2025’s edition of ShipRocked sold out within a few days of cabins going on sale, interested fans can join the waitlist here.

See the full lineup below: