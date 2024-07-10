The Ghost Inside is bringing the “Searching For Solace Tour” across North America this fall in support of their 2024 record.
The metalheads will kick-off the run at The Van Buren in Phoenix, followed by shows in Portland, Calgary, Salt Lake City, Nashville, and Cleveland, making stops along the way at venues like Emo’s in Austin, Boise’s Knitting Factory, The Pearl in Vancouver, and Edmonton’s Union Hall. The run will wrap-up at Freedom Hall in Lancaster.
Throughout the trek, Gideon will provide direct support on most dates; the group last released the record MORE POWER. MORE PAIN. in 2023. Void of Vision and Of Virtue will appear on all dates.
Searching For Solace, the Jonathan Vigil-fronted band’s sixth studio album, features tracks “Wash It Away,” “Death Grip,” and “Earn It.” The LP follows the group’s 2020 self-titled, as well as Dear Youth in 2014. Last year, they collaborated with Point North for the hit single “Safe And Sound.”
The Ghost Inside’s upcoming tour has presale and VIP tickets up-for-grabs now via TheGhostInside.com. A general on sale is slated to take place this Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. Find the group’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:
The Ghost Inside | ‘Searching For Solace’ North American Tour 2024
11/21 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/22 Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
11/23 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
11/25 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/26 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/27 Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
11/29 Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
11/30 Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre
12/01 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
12/02 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
12/03 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
12/05 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
12/06 Austin, TX @ Emo’s
12/07 Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
12/08 Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
12/10 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
12/11 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom
12/13 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
12/14 Lancaster, PA @ Freedom Hall