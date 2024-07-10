The Ghost Inside is bringing the “Searching For Solace Tour” across North America this fall in support of their 2024 record.

The metalheads will kick-off the run at The Van Buren in Phoenix, followed by shows in Portland, Calgary, Salt Lake City, Nashville, and Cleveland, making stops along the way at venues like Emo’s in Austin, Boise’s Knitting Factory, The Pearl in Vancouver, and Edmonton’s Union Hall. The run will wrap-up at Freedom Hall in Lancaster.

Throughout the trek, Gideon will provide direct support on most dates; the group last released the record MORE POWER. MORE PAIN. in 2023. Void of Vision and Of Virtue will appear on all dates.

Searching For Solace, the Jonathan Vigil-fronted band’s sixth studio album, features tracks “Wash It Away,” “Death Grip,” and “Earn It.” The LP follows the group’s 2020 self-titled, as well as Dear Youth in 2014. Last year, they collaborated with Point North for the hit single “Safe And Sound.”

The Ghost Inside’s upcoming tour has presale and VIP tickets up-for-grabs now via TheGhostInside.com. A general on sale is slated to take place this Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. Find the group’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

The Ghost Inside | ‘Searching For Solace’ North American Tour 2024

11/21 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/22 Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

11/23 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/25 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/26 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/27 Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

11/29 Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

11/30 Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

12/01 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

12/02 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

12/03 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

12/05 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

12/06 Austin, TX @ Emo’s

12/07 Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

12/08 Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

12/10 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

12/11 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom

12/13 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

12/14 Lancaster, PA @ Freedom Hall