Tobe Nwigwe is heading out on a 17-date run in 2025, dubbed “Home Is Where The Hood Is Tour.”
Nwigwe will kick-off the trek in Milan, Italy on January 24, before visiting London, Paris and Amsterdam through the end of the month. The North American leg of the tour kicks-off March 7 at Civic Theatre in New Orleans, followed by stops in Atlanta, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Oakland and more before wrapping up on April 5 with a hometown show in Houston at 713 Music Hall.
Known with a storytelling tone in his music, Nwigwe captured attention with songs “I’m Dope,” “I Need You To (Breonna Taylor),” “Try Jesus,” and “Eat.” He reached No. 4 on Billboard Digital Song Sales chart with the viral song “Try Jesus,” and received a 2023 Grammy Awards nomination for Best New Artist.
The three-time NAACP image award winner’s latest music project, Hood Hymns, dropped in August 2024, featuring Fantasia, Jay Electronica, Chance The Rapper, Anthony Hamilton, Andra Day and more.
The rapper previously collaborated with many other artists on various projects, including Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, television host Anthony “Spice” Adams, Black Thought, Erykah Badu, 2 Chainz, Penny & Sparrow, and so on.
Fans can visit artist’s official website for tickets and more information, or grab tickets via Ticket Club.
Tobe Nwigwe “Home Is Where The Hood Is Tour” 2025 Dates
Fri Jan 24 – Milan, IT – Santeria Toscana 31
Sun Jan 26 – London, UK – Roundhouse
Mon Jan 27 – Paris, FR – Bataclan
Tue Jan 30 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg
Fri Mar 07 – New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre
Sun Mar 09 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Tue Mar 11 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues Orlando
Thu Mar 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Sat Mar 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
Sun Mar 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Tue Mar 18 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Wed Mar 19 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Fri Mar 21 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre
Sat Mar 22 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
Sun Mar 23 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
Tue Mar 25 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman
Wed Mar 26 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
Fri Mar 28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Sun Mar 30 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
Wed Apr 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
Sat Apr 05 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall