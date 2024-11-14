Tobe Nwigwe is heading out on a 17-date run in 2025, dubbed “Home Is Where The Hood Is Tour.”

Nwigwe will kick-off the trek in Milan, Italy on January 24, before visiting London, Paris and Amsterdam through the end of the month. The North American leg of the tour kicks-off March 7 at Civic Theatre in New Orleans, followed by stops in Atlanta, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Oakland and more before wrapping up on April 5 with a hometown show in Houston at 713 Music Hall.

Known with a storytelling tone in his music, Nwigwe captured attention with songs “I’m Dope,” “I Need You To (Breonna Taylor),” “Try Jesus,” and “Eat.” He reached No. 4 on Billboard Digital Song Sales chart with the viral song “Try Jesus,” and received a 2023 Grammy Awards nomination for Best New Artist.

The three-time NAACP image award winner’s latest music project, Hood Hymns, dropped in August 2024, featuring Fantasia, Jay Electronica, Chance The Rapper, Anthony Hamilton, Andra Day and more.

The rapper previously collaborated with many other artists on various projects, including Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, television host Anthony “Spice” Adams, Black Thought, Erykah Badu, 2 Chainz, Penny & Sparrow, and so on.

Fans can visit artist’s official website for tickets and more information, or grab tickets via Ticket Club.

Tobe Nwigwe “Home Is Where The Hood Is Tour” 2025 Dates

Fri Jan 24 – Milan, IT – Santeria Toscana 31

Sun Jan 26 – London, UK – Roundhouse

Mon Jan 27 – Paris, FR – Bataclan

Tue Jan 30 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

Fri Mar 07 – New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre

Sun Mar 09 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Tue Mar 11 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Thu Mar 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Sat Mar 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

Sun Mar 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Tue Mar 18 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Wed Mar 19 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Fri Mar 21 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

Sat Mar 22 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

Sun Mar 23 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Tue Mar 25 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

Wed Mar 26 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Fri Mar 28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sun Mar 30 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

Wed Apr 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

Sat Apr 05 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall