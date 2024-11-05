The Chicago run and world premiere of “Ali” has been cancelled due to scheduling disagreements within the creative team.

Telling the story of the legendary heavyweight boxing champion, “Ali” was set to begin performances on April 22, 2025. It was promoted as a Broadway-bound production that was set to open at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.

“Due to scheduling conflicts in key departments on our team, ALI will not be able to appear in the Broadway in Chicago 2024-2025 season, as scheduled,” read a statement posted on the show’s social media account, which was credited to lead producer Richard Willis.

“We could not be more grateful to everyone at Broadway in Chicago and the Nederlander Organization. While we won’t premiere ALI in the coming year, we look forward to celebrating Ali’s life in the great city of Chicago where Ali called the South Side home.”

Written and directed by Clint Dyer, with original music by composer Teddy Abrams and co-lyricist/ music producer Q-Tipd, the “Ali” musical had been scheduled to make its world premiere in the boxer’s hometown in Kentucky prior to its Chicago staging. However, it was decided that the world premiere would be held in Chicago.

“It’s very exciting and fitting that ‘Ali’ is premiering in Chicago,” Willis previously said in a statement. “Muhammad called the South Side home, and the city held a special place in his heart.”

In the production, Willis was slated to be joined by co-producers Brook T. Smith, David and Michelle Campbell, Ian Rupert, Jim and Kathy Mora, and TheTribecaWorkshop, in collaboration with ABG Entertainment and in partnership with Lonnie Ali.