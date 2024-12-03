The rock icons of Breaking Benjamin and Staind are teaming-up once again for the “Awaken The Fallen” tour in 2025.

The 20-city run will kick-off in Mississippi at the Brandon Amphitheater, followed by gigs at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Tampa’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Saratoga Springs’ Broadview Stage at SPAC, and the Target Center in Minneapolis. They’ll cross the south and mid-west, appearing in Greenville, West Palm Beach, Evansville, and Rogers before wrapping-up at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center on June 1.

Throughout the trek, the metalcore group Wage War will provide direct support, with the country-rock duo Lakeview opening the show.

A general on sale begins Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. local time via Breaking Benjamin and Staind’s official websites. Fans can also score tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free membership offer).

The newly-announced dates follow Breaking Benjamin and Staind’s fall 2024 run, which saw them stop in cities like St. Louis, Denver, Portland, Las Vegas, Albuquerque, and Dallas.

The Aaron Lewis-fronted group Staind, hailing from Massachusetts in 1995, is best-known for smash-hits like “It’s Been Awhile” and “Outside” from 2001’s Break The Cycle, as well as “Right Here” and “Everything Changes” from Chapter V in 2005. The group reunited in 2023, returning with their first album in 12 years, Confessions Of The Fallen.

Breaking Benjamin, the band behind hits “The Diary of Jane” and “Breath” from 2006’s Phobia, have continued to release bangers over the years, including Dear Agony‘s “I Will Not Bow” in 2009, Dark Before Dawn‘s “Angels Fall” in 2015, and “Blood” from 2018’s Ember. They last released Aurora in 2020.

Breaking Benjamin & Staind | Awaken The Fallen Tour 2025

Apr. 26 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Apr. 27 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Apr. 29 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

Apr. 30 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

May 03 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

May 06 – Lubbock, TX – United Supermarkets Arena

May 07 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

May 10 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

May 11 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center Propst Arena

May 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (rescheduled date)

May 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (rescheduled date)

May 17 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

May 21 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

May 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

May 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

May 27 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

May 28 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

May 31 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Cove Event & Concert Venue*

June 1 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center