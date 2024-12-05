The John Rzeznik-fronted Goo Goo Dolls had to postpone a round of shows in South Africa due to illness.

The group took to social media this week to share that they were “heartbroken” to cancel upcoming shows in Cape Town, Durban, and Pretoria while Rzeznik recovers from pneumonia.

“This country means so much to us, and we were so excited to create more memories with you,” the band said in an Instagram post, which showed Rzeznik in a hospital bed. “Sadly, my doctor has advised rest and recovery. Thank you for your understanding — we’ll make it worth the wait when we return in March 2025!”

Rzeznik noted in the video that he’s stuck in the hospital for a day or two, but “we’re working on getting back down there as fast as we can” and “I apologize that this happened.”

The Cape Town show has been rescheduled to March 25, 2025, while shows will follow in Durban and Pretoria on March 27 and 29, respectively. All tickets from the original dates will be honored at the new dates, and ticketholders will receive instructions on how to confirm their attendance for the new shows or request a refund.

The “Iris” stars of Goo Goo Dolls are currently on tour in support of their forthcoming 15th studio album. They’re set to appear next in Naples, Florida at Live Fest 2024 on December 14, and in January, they’ll play a gig at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York ahead of an Australian run in March. The North American leg of the tour picks-up in July, which will run through September alongside Dashboard Confessional.

Find The Goo Goo Dolls’ full list of upcoming tour dates and rescheduled dates below:

Goo Goo Dolls | 2024-2025 Tour Dates

12/14/24 – Naples, FL – @ Live Fest 2024

02/20/25 – Bruce, AU – @ AIS Arena

02/21 – Moore Park, AU – @ Hordern Pavilion

02/23 – Broadmeadow, AU – @ Newcastle Entertainment Centre

02/25 – South Brisbane, AU – @ Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

02/27 – Hindmarsh, AU – @ Aec Theatre

03/01 – North Wollongong, AU – @ Yours & Owls Festival

03/02 – Melbourne, AU – @ Margaret Court Arena

03/25 – Cape Town, ZA – @ Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden (rescheduled from Dec. 4)

03/27 – Berea, ZA – @ ICC Durban (rescheduled from Dec. 5)

03/29 – Pretoria, ZA – @ Voortrekker Monument (rescheduled from Dec. 7)

04/27 – Indio, CA – @ Stagecoach Music Festival

07/13 – Phoenix, AZ – @ Arizona Financial Theatre *

07/16 – Fort Worth, TX – @ Dickies Arena *

07/17 – Sugar Land, TX – @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land *

07/19 – Rogers, AR – @ Walmart AMP *

07/20 – Nashville, TN – @ Ascend Amphitheater *

07/22 – Atlanta, GA – @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

07/23 – St Augustine, FL – @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

07/25 – Charlotte, NC – @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

07/26 – Raleigh, NC – @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

07/27 – Vienna, VA – @ Wolf Trap – Filene Center *

07/29 – Boston, MA – @ LeaderBank Pavilion *

07/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY – @ Broadview Stage at SPAC *

08/01 – Holmdel, NJ – @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

08/02 – Wantagh, NY – @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *

08/03 – Philadelphia, PA – @ The Mann Center *

08/05 – Bangor, ME – @ Maine Savings Amphitheater *

08/06 – Gilford, NH – @ BankNH Pavilion *

08/08 – Bridgeport, CT – @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

08/09 – Buffalo, NY – @ KeyBank Center *

08/10 – Toronto, ON – @ Budweiser Stage *

08/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – @ Blossom Music Center *

08/13 – Chicago, IL – @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

08/15 – Indianapolis, IN – @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *

08/16 – Sterling Heights, MI – @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *

08/18 – Waite Park, MN – @ The Ledge Amphitheater *

08/19 – La Vista, NE – @ The Astro *

08/21 – Maryland Heights, MO – @ Saint Louis Music Park *

08/22 – Kansas City, MO – @ Starlight Theatre *

08/24 – Morrison, CO – @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

08/26 – West Valley City, UT – @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

08/28 – Airway Heights, WA – @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino *

08/29 – Bend, OR – @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

08/31 – Seattle, WA – @ TBD *

09/01 – Seattle, WA – @ TBD *

09/04 – Berkeley, CA – @ Greek Theatre *

09/06 – Santa Barbara, CA – @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

09/07 – Los Angeles, CA – @ Greek Theatre *

09/09 – Albuquerque, NM – @ Isleta Amphitheater *

09/11 – Oklahoma City, OK – @ The Zoo Amphitheatre *

09/12 – Camdenton, MO – @ Ozark Amphitheater *

* = w/ Dashboard Confessional