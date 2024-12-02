Five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Jon Batiste has been announced as the performer of the national anthem at Super Bowl LIX.

The NFL revealed the news during its Thanksgiving Day broadcast on FOX. The Louisiana native is set to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Batiste took to his Instagram to share, “Music is the ultimate unifier. Coming home for National Anthem-Batiste xo @nfl @rocnation 🙏🏾🇺🇸 #SBLIX.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Batiste (@jonbatiste)



Also set to take the stage are fellow Louisiana-born artists Trombone Shorty, Lauren Daigle, and Ledisi. Ledisi, another Grammy winner, is slated to perform a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle will also contribute to the pre-game performances.

In a statement, Seth Dudowsky, the NFL’s head of music, expressed the league’s excitement about this year’s performers.

“We’re honored to work with this year’s pregame lineup to celebrate the rich musical legacy of New Orleans and the entire state,” Dudowsky said. “The Super Bowl is a rare moment to unite fans around the world, and this year’s performers will bring the energy, soul, and vibrant sounds of the region to a global stage.”

The halftime show for Super Bowl LIX is also slated to include Kendrick Lamar, headlining the Apple Music Halftime Show.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” Lamar said upon his announcement. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”