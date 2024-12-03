Rap heavyweight Kendrick Lamar and R&B’s SZA are teaming-up for a massive cross-country run next year.
The “Grand National Tour” will stop in 19 stadiums, kicking-off with a gig at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium on April 19. From there, the duo will appear at venues like Dallas’ AT&T Stadium, the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium, and Oracle Park in San Francisco. They’ll both headline one show each at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium and Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. The run will wrap-up at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on June 18.
Tickets head on sale Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. with a special ticket presale for Cash App cardholders is set for Wednesday, December 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also grab tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free membership offer).
Lamar will be touring in support of his 2024 record GNX, which features SZA on two tracks: “luther” and “gloria.” SZA last released SOS in 2022; the record was followed by singles “Slime You Out,” “NO SZNS,” and “Saturn.” Earlier this year, SZA announced she would take a break from live shows after her 2023-2024 “SOS Tour.”
| READ: Kendrick Lamar to Headline Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show |
Lamar arrived on the scene in 2011 with the debut Section 80. From there, he went on to release Good Kid, M.A.A.D City and To Pimp a Butterfly, followed by his chart-topping 2017 LP Damn. The record garnered attention with chart-topping hits “Humble” and “Loyalty” featuring Rihanna, preceding Black Panther: The Album. GNX follows his 2022 record Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.
SZA first released a string of EPs from 2012 to 2014 before dropping her debut Ctrl in 2017. The album went 3x Platinum, topping charts with tracks like “Love Galore” featuring Travis Scott and “The Weekend” with Calvin Harris. She also appeared on the smash-hit track “All the Stars” with Kendrick Lamar ahead of her sophomore release SOS. Her third studio album, Lana, is due this year.
Find Lamar and SZA’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Kendrick Lamar & SZA | Grand National Tour
04/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
04/23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
04/26 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium
04/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
05/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
05/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
05/08 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/09 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/12 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
05/17 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Sofi Stadium
05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Sofi Stadium
05/27 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
05/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
05/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
06/04 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
06/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
06/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
06/18 – Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium