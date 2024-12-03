Rap heavyweight Kendrick Lamar and R&B’s SZA are teaming-up for a massive cross-country run next year.

The “Grand National Tour” will stop in 19 stadiums, kicking-off with a gig at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium on April 19. From there, the duo will appear at venues like Dallas’ AT&T Stadium, the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium, and Oracle Park in San Francisco. They’ll both headline one show each at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium and Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. The run will wrap-up at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on June 18.

Tickets head on sale Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. with a special ticket presale for Cash App cardholders is set for Wednesday, December 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also grab tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free membership offer).

Lamar will be touring in support of his 2024 record GNX, which features SZA on two tracks: “luther” and “gloria.” SZA last released SOS in 2022; the record was followed by singles “Slime You Out,” “NO SZNS,” and “Saturn.” Earlier this year, SZA announced she would take a break from live shows after her 2023-2024 “SOS Tour.”

Lamar arrived on the scene in 2011 with the debut Section 80. From there, he went on to release Good Kid, M.A.A.D City and To Pimp a Butterfly, followed by his chart-topping 2017 LP Damn. The record garnered attention with chart-topping hits “Humble” and “Loyalty” featuring Rihanna, preceding Black Panther: The Album. GNX follows his 2022 record Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

SZA first released a string of EPs from 2012 to 2014 before dropping her debut Ctrl in 2017. The album went 3x Platinum, topping charts with tracks like “Love Galore” featuring Travis Scott and “The Weekend” with Calvin Harris. She also appeared on the smash-hit track “All the Stars” with Kendrick Lamar ahead of her sophomore release SOS. Her third studio album, Lana, is due this year.

Find Lamar and SZA’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Kendrick Lamar & SZA | Grand National Tour

04/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

04/23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

04/26 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

04/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

05/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

05/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

05/08 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

05/09 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

05/12 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

05/17 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Sofi Stadium

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Sofi Stadium

05/27 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

05/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

05/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

06/04 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

06/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

06/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

06/18 – Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium