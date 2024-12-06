The music behind the beloved anime NARUTO will be heard at venues across North American on a tour next year.

“NARUTO The Symphonic Experience,” is a live orchestral experience that immerses fans in a two-hour journey through the anime. dubbed a two-hour journey through the anime. The show will stop in 60 cities across North America, appearing in San Antonio, Dallas, New Orleans, Cleveland, Atlanta, Orlando, and Los Angeles. It’ll hit venues like Tempe’s ASU Gammage, The Smith Center in Las Vegas, the San Diego Civic Theatre, Reno’s Grand Theatre, Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, and the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford before wrapping-up at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre on May 18.

Producer Julien Vallespi noted in a statement that NARUTO fans are invited to celebrate the anime with “this unique, live-to-picture experience,” crafted from all 220 episodes of the show. It will feature songs and themes from the series on a full-size, HD cinema screen.

“We created a two-hour film enhanced with a live, symphonic orchestra because the soundtrack plays such a huge role in the anime’s success and is praised by the legions of fans time and time again. The original score, composed by Toshio Masuda is a perfect blend between pop and rock arrangements as well as traditional Japanese instruments like the Shakuhachi and Shamisen.”

Tickets are available via the tour’s official website. Fans can also score tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free one-year membership).

Find the full list of upcoming NARUTO The Symphonic Experience tour dates below:

NARUTO The Symphonic Experience 2025

02/28 – Evansville, IN @ The Old National Events Plaza

03/02 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

03/04 – Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium

03/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

03/06 – Austin, TX @ Long Center

03/07 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

03/08 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

03/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theatre of Performing Arts

03/12 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

03/13 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre

03/14 – Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre

03/15 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

03/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

03/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

03/20 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

03/21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Kravis Center

03/22 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center

03/23 – Miami, FL @ Adrienne Arsht Center – Knight Concert Hall

03/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Procter and Gamble Hall

03/27 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theatre

03/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

03/30 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center

04/01 – Denver, CO @ The Ellie Caulkins Opera House

04/03 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

04/04 – Sacramento, CA @ SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

04/05 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium Hall

04/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

04/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Eccles Theater

04/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Smith Center

04/10 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Theater

04/12 – Tempe, AZ @ ASU Gammage

04/13 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Segerstrom Center

04/15 – Boise, ID @ Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

04/16 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre

04/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Peacock Theater

04/18 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

04/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre

04/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

04/24 – Madison, WI @ Overture Center for the Arts

04/25 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

04/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

04/27 – Detroit, MI @ Fisher Theatre

04/29 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

04/30 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

05/01 – 05/02 – Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre

05/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater

05/04 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

05/06 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre

05/07 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

05/08 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square

05/09 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall

05/10 – Rochester, NY @ West Herr Auditorium

05/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

05/13 – 05/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Miller Theater

05/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

05/16 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

05/17 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

05/18 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre