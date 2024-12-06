The music behind the beloved anime NARUTO will be heard at venues across North American on a tour next year.
“NARUTO The Symphonic Experience,” is a live orchestral experience that immerses fans in a two-hour journey through the anime. dubbed a two-hour journey through the anime. The show will stop in 60 cities across North America, appearing in San Antonio, Dallas, New Orleans, Cleveland, Atlanta, Orlando, and Los Angeles. It’ll hit venues like Tempe’s ASU Gammage, The Smith Center in Las Vegas, the San Diego Civic Theatre, Reno’s Grand Theatre, Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, and the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford before wrapping-up at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre on May 18.
Producer Julien Vallespi noted in a statement that NARUTO fans are invited to celebrate the anime with “this unique, live-to-picture experience,” crafted from all 220 episodes of the show. It will feature songs and themes from the series on a full-size, HD cinema screen.
“We created a two-hour film enhanced with a live, symphonic orchestra because the soundtrack plays such a huge role in the anime’s success and is praised by the legions of fans time and time again. The original score, composed by Toshio Masuda is a perfect blend between pop and rock arrangements as well as traditional Japanese instruments like the Shakuhachi and Shamisen.”
Tickets are available via the tour’s official website. Fans can also score tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free one-year membership).
Find the full list of upcoming NARUTO The Symphonic Experience tour dates below:
NARUTO The Symphonic Experience 2025
02/28 – Evansville, IN @ The Old National Events Plaza
03/02 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
03/04 – Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium
03/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
03/06 – Austin, TX @ Long Center
03/07 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
03/08 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
03/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theatre of Performing Arts
03/12 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
03/13 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre
03/14 – Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre
03/15 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
03/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
03/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
03/20 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
03/21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Kravis Center
03/22 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center
03/23 – Miami, FL @ Adrienne Arsht Center – Knight Concert Hall
03/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Procter and Gamble Hall
03/27 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theatre
03/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
03/30 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center
04/01 – Denver, CO @ The Ellie Caulkins Opera House
04/03 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre
04/04 – Sacramento, CA @ SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
04/05 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium Hall
04/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
04/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Eccles Theater
04/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Smith Center
04/10 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Theater
04/12 – Tempe, AZ @ ASU Gammage
04/13 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Segerstrom Center
04/15 – Boise, ID @ Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
04/16 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre
04/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Peacock Theater
04/18 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
04/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre
04/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
04/24 – Madison, WI @ Overture Center for the Arts
04/25 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
04/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
04/27 – Detroit, MI @ Fisher Theatre
04/29 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
04/30 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center
05/01 – 05/02 – Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre
05/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater
05/04 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
05/06 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre
05/07 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center
05/08 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square
05/09 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall
05/10 – Rochester, NY @ West Herr Auditorium
05/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
05/13 – 05/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Miller Theater
05/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Meyerhoff Symphony Hall
05/16 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
05/17 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
05/18 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre