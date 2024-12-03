The pop-punkers and emo icons of Pierce the Veil took fans back to 2012 at this year’s When We Were Young festival, playing Collide With The Sky in-full. Now, they’re celebrating five records with a career-spanning world tour in 2025.

Pierce The Veil took to social media Tuesday morning to share news of the “I Can’t Hear You World Tour,” which has been “18 years in the making.”

“We built this monument together,” the band shared. “These shows will trace the paths of our roots, spanning all five albums. Get ready to sing louder than we ever have before. In darkness our invisibility is a weapon. Our only message to the outside world…we can’t hear you.”

I CAN’T HEAR YOU WORLD TOUR. 18 YEARS IN THE MAKING. WE BUILT THIS MONUMENT TOGETHER. THESE SHOWS WILL TRACE THE PATHS OF OUR ROOTS, SPANNING ALL FIVE ALBUMS. GET READY TO SING LOUDER THAN WE EVER HAVE BEFORE. IN DARKNESS OUR INVISIBILITY IS A WEAPON. OUR ONLY MESSAGE TO THE… pic.twitter.com/Sy8xwe647H — Pierce The Veil (@piercetheveil) December 3, 2024

The world tour kicks-off in North America on May 13 in Charlotte. From there, they’ll appear in cities like New York City, Philadelphia, Laval, Toronto, Nashville, St. Louis, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Los Angeles before heading to Europe. The European and UK run will take place throughout September and October, with dates in London, Amsterdam, Munich, and Glasgow. Then, they’ll wrap-up with a brief Latin American run, appearing in Monterrey, Guadalajara, Santiago, Buenos Aires, and Sao Paulo.

Fellow pop-punkers Sleeping With Sirens will provide direct support on the North American leg of the tour, with Beach Weather and Daisy Grenade will open the show on select dates. Cavetown, Hot Mulligan, and Crawlers have been selected as opening acts throughout the Europe and UK run. Latin American support has not been announced at this time.

Presale tickets for the upcoming run will be available starting Wednesday, December 4 at 10 a.m. local time — fans can sign up at piercetheveil.net for access. A general admission kicks-off Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s official website. Pierce The Veil tickets are also up-for-grabs via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free membership offer).

Pierce the Veil first arrived on the scene in the early 2000s, debuting with A Flair For The Dramatic. Amid the rise of emo music with the likes of Sleeping With Sirens and All Time Low, the band merged seamlessly into the community, becoming a pop-punk staple with hits like “Bulls in the Bronx” and “King For A Day” from 2012’s Collide With The Sky and “Caraphernelia” and “Bulletproof Love” from Selfish Machines in 2013.

The Jaws of Life, which includes the hard-hitting single “Pass the Nirvana” and softer, intimate track “Emergency Contact,” put the band back on the map after their seven-year absence since 2016’s Misadventures. The LP dropped in February 2023 following the band’s appearance at the inaugural When We Were Young Festival.

Find Pierce The Veil’s full list of upcoming world tour dates below:

Pierce The Veil | I Can’t Hear You 2025 World Tour

5/13/25 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC *%

5/15/25 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL *%

5/16/25 – Lakewood Amphitheatre – Atlanta GA *%

5/17/25 – Welcome to Rockville – Daytona Beach, FL ^%^

5/19/25 – Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann – Philadelphia, PA *%

5/20/25 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY *%

5/24/25 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA *%

5/25/25 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA *

5/27/25 – Place Bell – Laval, QC *

5/28/25 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON *

5/30/25 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA *

6/01/25 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre – Sterling Heights, MI *

6/03/25 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH *

6/04/25 – Nashville Municipal Auditorium – Nashville, TN *

6/06/25 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN *

6/07/25 – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL *

6/08/25 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO *#

6/11/25 – Moody Center – Austin, TX *#

6/12/25 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Houston, TX *#

6/13/25 – Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX *#

6/15/25 – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, AZ *#

6/17/25 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM *#

6/19/25 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO *#

6/20/25 – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT *#

6/22/25 – WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA *#

6/23/25 – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – Ridgefield, WA *#

6/25/25 – Toyota Pavilion at Concord – Concord, CA *#

6/27/25 – The Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA *#

6/29/25 – PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – Las Vegas, NV *#

* w/ Sleeping With Sirens

% w/ Daisy Grenade

# w/ Beach Weather

^ not a Live Nation Date

European tour dates

9/20/25 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE

9/23/25 – OVO Arena Wembley – London, UK

9/25/25 – Co-op Live – Manchester, UK

9/26/25 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow, UK

9/27/25 – Utilita Arena – Birmingham, UK

9/29/25 – Afas Live – Amsterdam, NL

10/02/25 – Mitsubishi Electric Halle – Dusseldorf, DE

10/03/25 – Zenith – Munich, DE

10/04/25 – Lotto Arena – Antwerp, BE

Latin American tour dates

11/28/25 – Showcenter – Monterrey, MX

11/30/25 – Pepsi Center WTC – Mexico City, MX

12/02/25 – Guanamor Studio – Guadalajara, MX

12/05/25 – Royal Center – Bogota, CO

12/07/25 – CCA – Lima, PE

12/10/25 – Teatro Caupolicán – Santiago, CL

12/1/25 – C Art Media – Buenos Aires, AR

12/14/25 – Live Curitiba – Curitiba, BR

12/16/25 – Espaço Unimed – São Paulo, BR