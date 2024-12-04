Pop-rock duo Twenty One Pilots are set to perform during the intermission at the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series in March 2025.

The matchup will take place outdoors at Ohio Stadium, Home of the Buckeyes, for the game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings. It will be broadcast live at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. Portions of their performance will be featured in the game broadcast.

Lead vocalist Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun were both born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, and Joseph attended Ohio State University. To honor the duo’s return to their hometown, OSU will give students the opportunity to purchase specially priced tickets at $20.99 via Ohio State Account Manager, where they can input their .edu email address.

The general public can receive tickets directly via NHL. Fans can also score tickets via secondary ticket sites like Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free membership).

Twenty One Pilots first arrived on the scene in 2009 with their self-titled, but garnered mass attention with their 2013 breakthrough Vessel. In 2015, they dropped the smash-hit Blurryface, which topped charts with singles “Stressed Out,” “Ride,” and “Tear in My Heart.” Currently, the duo is on tour in support of their seventh studio album, Clancy.

Find more information regarding the 2025 NHL Stadium Series here.