BLACKPINK Unveils 2025 World Tour

K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK have revealed a brief world tour this summer.

The four-piece group is set to kick-off their global run in South Korea, playing at Seoul’s Goyang Stadium on July 5 and 6. From there, they’ll head to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago, Toronto’s Rogers Stadium, and New York’s Citi Field before heading overseas for gigs in Paris, Milan, and Barcelona. They’ll wrap-up the short jaunt at London’s Wembley Stadium on August 15.

Tickets will head on sale Thursday, February 27 at 3 p.m. here. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

This will mark BLACKPINK’s first outing since their 2023 global tour. Members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa have been pursuing their respective solo projects in the meantime; Rose released a full-length record, featuring a collaboration with Bruno Mars, Jennie is set to release a solo LP dubbed Ruby, and earlier this month, Jisoo dropped a four-track project. Aside from music, Lisa made her acting debut in “The White Lotus.”

BLACKPINK is considered the most successful Korean girl group across the globe, with both of their albums topping the charts in Korea, the U.S., and the U.K. They last released Born Pink in 2022, featuring “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down.”

Find BLACKPINK’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

BLACKPINK | World Tour 2025

07/05 – Seoul, KR @ Goyang Stadium

07/06 – Seoul, KR @ Goyang Stadium

07/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

07/18 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field Stadium

07/22 – Toronto, ON, CA @ Rogers Stadium

07/26 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

08/02 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

08/06 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo SNAI La Maura

08/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic

08/15 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium