Bob Dylan has announced a fresh round of solo tour dates, set for this spring.

The new headlining dates will see Dylan perform in a string of cities across the Midwest and East Coast starting on March 25 at the Tulsa Theater. From there, Dylan is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Little Rock, Green Bay, Toledo, and Pittsburgh before wrapping up on April 22 in Williamsport at the Community Arts Center.

This leg of Dylan’s performances falls under the banner of his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour. The tour originally kicked off in 2021 and followed the release of his 2020 full-length album, Rough and Rowdy Ways.

Additionally, after Dylan’s solo dates, he will join Willie Nelson and Billy Strings for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour for its 10th anniversary. The Outlaw Festival is set to begin May 13 in Phoenix at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

For more information on Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy shows and Outlaw Music Festival appearances, fans can visit bobdylan.com.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Bob Dylan 2025 Tour Dates

03/25 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

03/26 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Center

03/28 – Springfield, MO @ Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

03/29 – Wichita, KS @ Century II Concert Hall

03/30 – Topeka, KS @ Topeka Performing Arts Center

04/01 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

04/02 – Sioux City, IA @ Orpheum Theatre

04/04 – Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

04/05 – Eau Claire, WI @ The Sonnentag Center

04/06 – Green Bay, WI @ The Weidner – Cofrin Family Hall

04/08 – Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre

04/09 – Peoria, IL @ Prairie Home Alliance Theater

04/11 – West Lafayette, IN @ Purdue University – Elliott Hall of Music

04/12 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Embassy Theatre

04/14 – South Bend, IN @ The Morris Performing Arts Center

04/16 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Western Michigan State University – Miller Auditorium

04/17 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater

04/19 – Youngstown, OH @ Powers Auditorium at DeYor Performing Arts Center

04/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

04/22 – Williamsport, PA @ Community Arts Center

2025 Outlaw Music Festival Dates

05/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

05/15 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

05/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

05/18 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre *

05/20 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

05/22 – Spokane, WA @ ONE Spokane Stadium *

05/24 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheatre *

05/25 – Quincy, WA @ The Gorge *

06/20 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

06/21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

06/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

06/25 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater *

06/27 – Memphis, TN @ Radians Amphitheater *

06/28 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

06/29 – Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena *

07/05 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

07/06 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented By Huntsman *

07/25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

07/26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

07/27 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

07/29 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

08/01 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *

08/02 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC *

08/03 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion *

08/08 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *

08/09 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

08/10 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *

09/05 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater *

09/06 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre *

09/07 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

09/12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

09/13 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

09/14 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

09/19 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre *

* = w/ Willie Nelson’s 2025 Outlaw Music Festival