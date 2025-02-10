Bob Dylan has announced a fresh round of solo tour dates, set for this spring.
The new headlining dates will see Dylan perform in a string of cities across the Midwest and East Coast starting on March 25 at the Tulsa Theater. From there, Dylan is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Little Rock, Green Bay, Toledo, and Pittsburgh before wrapping up on April 22 in Williamsport at the Community Arts Center.
This leg of Dylan’s performances falls under the banner of his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour. The tour originally kicked off in 2021 and followed the release of his 2020 full-length album, Rough and Rowdy Ways.
Additionally, after Dylan’s solo dates, he will join Willie Nelson and Billy Strings for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour for its 10th anniversary. The Outlaw Festival is set to begin May 13 in Phoenix at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.
For more information on Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy shows and Outlaw Music Festival appearances, fans can visit bobdylan.com.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Bob Dylan 2025 Tour Dates
03/25 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
03/26 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Center
03/28 – Springfield, MO @ Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
03/29 – Wichita, KS @ Century II Concert Hall
03/30 – Topeka, KS @ Topeka Performing Arts Center
04/01 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
04/02 – Sioux City, IA @ Orpheum Theatre
04/04 – Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
04/05 – Eau Claire, WI @ The Sonnentag Center
04/06 – Green Bay, WI @ The Weidner – Cofrin Family Hall
04/08 – Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre
04/09 – Peoria, IL @ Prairie Home Alliance Theater
04/11 – West Lafayette, IN @ Purdue University – Elliott Hall of Music
04/12 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Embassy Theatre
04/14 – South Bend, IN @ The Morris Performing Arts Center
04/16 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Western Michigan State University – Miller Auditorium
04/17 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater
04/19 – Youngstown, OH @ Powers Auditorium at DeYor Performing Arts Center
04/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
04/22 – Williamsport, PA @ Community Arts Center
2025 Outlaw Music Festival Dates
05/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *
05/15 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *
05/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *
05/18 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre *
05/20 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *
05/22 – Spokane, WA @ ONE Spokane Stadium *
05/24 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheatre *
05/25 – Quincy, WA @ The Gorge *
06/20 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *
06/21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *
06/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *
06/25 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater *
06/27 – Memphis, TN @ Radians Amphitheater *
06/28 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
06/29 – Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena *
07/05 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *
07/06 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented By Huntsman *
07/25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *
07/26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *
07/27 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *
07/29 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *
08/01 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *
08/02 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC *
08/03 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion *
08/08 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *
08/09 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *
08/10 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *
09/05 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater *
09/06 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre *
09/07 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *
09/12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *
09/13 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *
09/14 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
09/19 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre *
* = w/ Willie Nelson’s 2025 Outlaw Music Festival
