Broadway is set to welcome Jordan Fisher in the cast of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Starting April 15, Fisher will take on the role of Christian for a limited engagement, running through July 20. He will succeed John Cardoza, who will take his final bow on April 13.

Fisher’s previous Broadway engagements include performances as Evan Hansen in “Dear Evan Hansen,” Anthony in the recent revival of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” and John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in “Hamilton.”

Notably, the new role will reunite Fisher with Solea Pfeiffer, who currently stars as Satine. The two previously shared the stage in “Hadestown,” where Fisher played Orpheus opposite Pfeiffer’s Eurydice.

The current Broadway cast features Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, Andy Karl as the Duke of Monroth, Samantha Dodemaide as Nini, Pepe Muñoz as Santiago, and André Ward as the Toulouse-Lautrec. Hailee Kaleem Wright continues as the alternate Satine. Additionally, Boy George is set to return as Harold Zidler beginning March 28.

The musical is directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan and choreography by Sonya Tayeh. The creative team includes scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Catherine Zuber, and lighting designer Justin Townsend.

Tickets for “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” are available now at MoulinRougeMusical.com.