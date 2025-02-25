D’Angelo, Meek Mill, Lenny Kravitz, GloRilla to Lead 2025 Roots Picnic Lineup

The 2025 Roots Picnic is set to return to Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park for its 17th edition, scheduled for May 31 and June 1.

The festival is slated to take over The Mann Center, with a lineup led by D’Angelo, Meek Mill, Lenny Kravitz, and GloRilla.

Curated by hip-hop collective The Roots in collaboration with Live Nation Urban, this year’s lineup carries special significance for Philadelphia native Meek Mill. Mill is set to make his Roots Picnic debut after originally slated to headline the 2020 edition before pandemic disruptions forced a virtual alternative.

Notably, D’Angelo’s return marks his first appearance since the festival’s inaugural New York edition in 2015. The singer is slated to reunite with The Roots for a co-headlining set. Meanwhile, Lenny Kravitz joins the bill following the release of his twelfth studio album, Blue Electric Light.

This year’s Roots Picnic will also spotlight key anniversaries in hip-hop and R&B history. Jeezy is slated to perform a set honoring the 20th anniversary of his seminal album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101. Additionally, Musiq Soulchild will perform a set to commemorate 25 years since his debut album Aijuswanaseing.

Meanwhile, The Roots will pay tribute to the 30-year legacy of their own breakthrough sophomore album, Do You Want More?!!!??!.

For more information and ticketing details, fans can visit therootspicnic.com.

A complete lineup can be found below:

Roots Picnic 2025 Lineup