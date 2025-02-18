Dierks Bentley is getting ready to take his music across the country with his Broken Branches Tour – slated for more than 30 cities nationwide.

Broken Branches is scheduled to kick off on May 29 in Austin at Moody Center. From there, the country singer is set to make stops in cities such as Dallas, Tampa, Toronto, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Cincinnati, Salt Lake City and New York before wrapping up on August 30 in Clarkston at Michigan’s Pine Knob Music Theatre.

Joining Bentley on this run are Zach Top and The Band Loula. “We had Zach out for a few shows last summer, and I knew right away that we had to do more together,” Bentley shared.

“He loves the same kind of country music I do, and he’s got the bluegrass chops to hang with the best of ‘em in a jam. I’ve got a million ideas for the set list rolling around in my head. It’ll be fun to figure out how to make it all come to life with a new album and new production.”

Tickets for the Broken Branches Tour will go on sale February 21 at 10 a.m. local time via Dierks.com. Fans who hold a Citi card will have an exclusive chance to grab tickets early, with a presale beginning Tuesday, February 18, at 10 a.m. local time and running through Thursday, February 20, at 10 p.m. local time. Those interested in accessing the presale can find more information at Citi Entertainment.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Dierks Bentley Broken Branches Tour Dates

5/29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ^

5/30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ^

5/31 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center *

6/5 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

6/6 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

6/7 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #

6/12 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

6/14 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

6/19 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

6/20 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

6/21 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater *

6/26 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome ^

6/27 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre *

6/28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre *

7/10 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

7/11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *

7/12 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center ^

7/18 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

7/19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

7/31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

8/1 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

8/7 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

8/8 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park *

8/9 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion *

8/14 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

8/15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center *

8/16 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

8/21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena *

8/22 – Birmingham, AL – Coca Cola Amphitheatre *

8/23 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum *

8/28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

8/29 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake ^

8/30 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

* On-Sale This Friday, February 21

^ On-Sale Next Friday, February 28

# On-Sale Friday, March 7