The FairWell Festival is getting ready to return to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, Oregon for its third annual event.

Set for July 18 to 19, this year’s festival is slated to bring in over 30 artists across three stages, with headliners Tyler Childers and Sturgill Simpson.

Joining Childers and Simpson are Sierra Ferrell, Dwight Yoakam, Koe Wetzel, Cody Jinks, Flatland Cavalry, Ludacris, Tanya Tucker, Treaty Oak Revival, Wyatt Flores, and Charles Wesley Godwin, among others.

Additionally, Childers is also gearing up for his headlining tour, Tyler Childers: On The Road, set to kick off on April 3. Additionally, he “Country Squier” singer is scheduled to headline Under the Big Sky Music Festival.

Meanwhile, Simpson is slated to headline this year’s Bourbon and Beyond Festival as well as Two Step Inn Festival.

Fans looking to secure their spot to FairWell Festival can take advantage of a presale exclusively for Central Oregon residents before general ticket sales open to the public on Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m. PT. More details can be found on the official festival website at www.fairwellfestival.com.

A complete lineup can be found below:

FairWell Festival Lineup