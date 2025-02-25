Father John Misty Plots 2025 Headlining Tour

Father John Misty, known offstage as Joshua Michael Tillman, has revealed a fresh round of summer tour dates.

The expanded run kicks-off July 11 in Shelburne, Vermont at Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green at the Shelburne Museum. From there, the singer is slated to make stops in cities such as Cincinnati, Chicago, Kansas City, Santa Fe, San Diego and Los Angeles before wrapping up on July 31 at Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Set to join the singer on select dates are singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams and indie-rock frontman Hamilton Leithauser.

Notably, John Misty is in the midst of his winter North American tour dates, with shows scheduled for February 25, 26, 28 and March 1 before heading to Europe in April. His international run is slated to begin on April 3 in Oslo at Sentrum Scene and is set to include stops in cities such as Berlin, Brussels, and Edinburgh before wrapping up on April 15 in London at Royal Albert Hall.

The tour comes in support of John Misty’s latest album release, Mahashmashana.

Fans looking to secure their spot to the newly announced shows can purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, February 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit fatherjohnmisty.com.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Feb. 21 – Toronto, ON, Massey Hall *

Feb. 22 – Boston, MA, MGM *

Feb. 23 – Kingston, NY, Ulster Performing Arts Center *

Feb. 25 – Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre *

Feb. 26 – New York, NY, Beacon Theatre*

Feb. 28 – Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore Philadelphia *

March 1 – Washington, D.C., The Anthem *

* w/ Destroyer

April 3 – Oslo, NO, Sentrum Scene +

April 4 – Stockholm, SE, Fållan +

April 5 – Copenhagen, DK, Copenhagen Opera House +

April 6 – Berlin, DE, – Huxley’s +

April 8 – Paris, FR, La Cigale +

April 9 – Brussels, BE, Ancienne Belgique +

April 10 – Utrecht, NL, TivoliVredenburg +

April 12 – Edinburgh, UK, Usher Hall +

April 13 – Liverpool, UK, Jacaranda Records Outstore

April 13 – Manchester, UK, O2 Apollo Manchester +

April 14 – Brighton, UK, Concorde 2 (Outstore)

April 14 – Brighton, UK, Brighton Dome +

April 15 – London, UK, Royal Albert Hall +

+ w/ Butch Bastard

June 22 – Leeds, UK, O2 Academy Leeds

June 23 – Nottingham, UK, Rock City

June 25 – Gateshead, UK, Glasshouse International Centre for Music

June 26 – Cambridge, UK, Corn Exchange

June 27 – Liverpool, UK, L’Olympia

July 11 – Shelburne, VT, Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green at Shelburne Museum%

July 12 – Portland, ME, Thompson’s Point

July 13 – Lafayette, NY, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

July 15 – Cincinnati, OH, Andrew J Brady Music Center

July 17 – Chicago, IL, The Salt Shed

July 18 – St. Paul, MN, Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

July 19 – Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theater*

July 21 – Santa Fe, NM, The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing*

July 23 – San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

July 24 – Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl

Jul. 25 – Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

July 26 – Berkeley, CA, The Greek Theatre

July 29 – Portland, OR, Revolution Hall*

July 30 – Portland, OR, Revolution Hall*

July 31 – Vancouver, BC, Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

All dates w/ Lucinda Williams & Hamilton Leithauser (except where noted)

% w/ Lucinda Williams only

* w/ Hamilton Leithauser only

Aug. 23 – Galway, Ireland, Leisureland

Aug. 24 – Dublin, IE, Collins Barracks (Wider Than Pictures)

Aug. 25 – Belfast, UK, Ulster Hall

Aug. 26 – Cork, IE, Cork City Hall

Aug. 28 – Glasgow, UK, Barrowland

Aug. 30 – Birmingham, UK, Moseley Folk & Arts Festival

Aug. 28-31 – Dorset, UK, End of the Road Festival