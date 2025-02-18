Emerging Platinum recording artist Isabel LaRosa is gearing-up for a month-long trek across North America this spring. The “Psychopomp Tour” will feature the singer-songwriter’s favorite singles, as well as her debut studio album, Raven, which LaRosa promised is due this spring.

The alt-pop musician’s upcoming run will kick off April 18 at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, CA, making stops in several major cities including Dallas, Atlanta, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Seattle, Portland, and more. The tour will conclude at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles on May 23, marking its final stop in California.

LaRosa garnered attention with a series of singles she wrote and produced with her brother, Thomas, including her RIAA Platinum-certified 2022 breakthrough hit, “I’m yours”, alongside “Haunted,” “Help,” and “Heaven.” She dropped her debut EP, You Fear the God That Loves You, the following year. Other hit singles she has introduced to the audience since then included “Favorite,” “Older,” “Pretty Boy,” “Muse,” and the newly released “Home.”

“When ‘Haunted’ started to go viral on TikTok, we didn’t even have the full song written and we spent 24 hours in a frantic rush to finish it,” said LaRosa in a statement. “My brother and I have been feeling super inspired by ‘Haunted’ and we’ve written another two songs that feel like part of that same world – ‘Help’ (drops 4/21) and ‘Heaven’ comes out right after that.”

Before heading for her North America tour later this spring, LaRosa will make appearances at various headlining dates in Australia, New Zealand, as well as performances at Lollapalooza India and The Governors Ball.

Fans can sign up via Isabel LaRosa’s official website to access the registration presale beginning on Tuesday, February 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. local time at isabel-larosa.com.

See the full touring schedule below:

Isabel LaRosa – Psychopomp Tour Dates

Fri Apr 18 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

Sat Apr 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Mon Apr 21 – Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Wed Apr 23 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Sat Apr 26 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage

Mon Apr 28 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

Wed Apr 30 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Thu May 01 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Hell

Sun May 04 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Mon May 05 – Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD

Wed May 07 – Detroit, MI – Shelter

Thu May 08 – Washington, D.C. – The Howard

Fri May 09 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Tue May 13 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

Wed May 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theatre

Fri May 16 – Denver, CO – Marquis

Sat May 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Grand @ The Complex

Mon May 19 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

Tue May 20 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

Thu May 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Fri May 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theatre