Students in the U.S. hoping to see Jack White on tour are in luck.

The iconic rocker revealed that a limited number of discounted tickets will be available on his “No Name Tour” for students. The tickets, priced at $20, will be available in-person at each venue’s box office and requires a student ID and will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

This is definitely a more affordable option for students, as tickets to his tour are going for around $80 each.

White’s No Name Tour kicked-off its U.S. run earlier this month in Brooklyn and will stop in Boston for two gigs on February 17 and 18. From there, he’ll take a short break to appear in Japan before picking-up U.S. gigs in April, stopping in cities like Chicago, St. Paul, Detroit, Nashville, Dallas, and Los Angeles. The run officially wraps-up in Oregon at Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn on May 24.

The “No Name Tour” is in support of White’s album of the same name. The record, released earlier this year, was slipped, unmarked, into bags of shoppers at White’s Third Man Records stores. It includes tracks “That’s How I’m Feeling,” “Old Scratch Blues,” and “Archbishop Harold Holmes.”

Find White’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Jack White | No Name Tour 2025

02-17 Boston, MA – Roadrunner

02-18 Boston, MA – Roadrunner

03-10 Hiroshima, Japan – Blue Live Hiroshima

03-12 Osaka, Japan – Gorilla Hall

03-13 Nagoya, Japan – Diamond Hall

03-15 Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu Pit

03-17 Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu Pit

04-03 St. Louis, MO – The Factory

04-04 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

04-05 Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

04-07 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

04-08 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

04-10 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

04-11 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

04-12 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

04-13 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

04-15 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

04-16 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

04-18 Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

04-19 Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

05-04 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05-05 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05-06 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

05-08 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

05-09 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

05-10 Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center

05-12 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

05-13 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

05-15 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

05-16 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

05-17 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

05-19 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

05-20 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

05-22 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

05-23 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

05-24 Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn