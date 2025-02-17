Jack White Offers $20 Discounted Tickets to Students on US Tour
Students in the U.S. hoping to see Jack White on tour are in luck.
The iconic rocker revealed that a limited number of discounted tickets will be available on his “No Name Tour” for students. The tickets, priced at $20, will be available in-person at each venue’s box office and requires a student ID and will be sold on a first come, first served basis.
This is definitely a more affordable option for students, as tickets to his tour are going for around $80 each.
White’s No Name Tour kicked-off its U.S. run earlier this month in Brooklyn and will stop in Boston for two gigs on February 17 and 18. From there, he’ll take a short break to appear in Japan before picking-up U.S. gigs in April, stopping in cities like Chicago, St. Paul, Detroit, Nashville, Dallas, and Los Angeles. The run officially wraps-up in Oregon at Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn on May 24.
The “No Name Tour” is in support of White’s album of the same name. The record, released earlier this year, was slipped, unmarked, into bags of shoppers at White’s Third Man Records stores. It includes tracks “That’s How I’m Feeling,” “Old Scratch Blues,” and “Archbishop Harold Holmes.”
Find White’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Jack White | No Name Tour 2025
02-17 Boston, MA – Roadrunner
02-18 Boston, MA – Roadrunner
03-10 Hiroshima, Japan – Blue Live Hiroshima
03-12 Osaka, Japan – Gorilla Hall
03-13 Nagoya, Japan – Diamond Hall
03-15 Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu Pit
03-17 Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu Pit
04-03 St. Louis, MO – The Factory
04-04 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
04-05 Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
04-07 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
04-08 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
04-10 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
04-11 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
04-12 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
04-13 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
04-15 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
04-16 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
04-18 Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
04-19 Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
05-04 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05-05 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05-06 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
05-08 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
05-09 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
05-10 Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center
05-12 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
05-13 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
05-15 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
05-16 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
05-17 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
05-19 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
05-20 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
05-22 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom
05-23 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom
05-24 Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
