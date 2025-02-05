Jacob Banks is set to bring his music to stages across North America this spring with the announcement of his “Yonder Tour.”

The tour is slated to kick off on April 27 in Montreal at Théâtre Beanfield. From there, the singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Austin, Chicago, Seattle and Los Angeles before wrapping up on May 15 at The Fillmore in San Francisco.

Before embarking on the Yonder Tour, Banks will head to Europe, where he’ll perform in the UK, Netherlands, France, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Finland, and other countries.

Fans looking to secure their spot can take advantage of an artist presale beginning Tuesday, February 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will roll out throughout the week, with the the general onsale beginning on Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available for purchase at mrjacobbanks.com.

Notably, Banks’ announcement follows touring with Imagine Dragons on their Loom World Tour in 2024. The tour also is in support of Banks’ latest project, Yonder, a three-part album. Yonder: Book I dropped in November 2024, with the second installment, Yonder: Book II, arriving just last week. Fans can expect Yonder: Book III to round out the trilogy in early March.

A list of North American tour dates can be found below:

Jacob Banks Yonder Tour Dates

Sun Apr 27 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield

Mon Apr 28 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

Wed Apr 30 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens

Fri May 02 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Sat May 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Sun May 04 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza Powered By Verizon 5G

Tue May 06 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

Thu May 08 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

Sun May 11 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Mon May 12 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

Wed May 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

Thu May 15 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore