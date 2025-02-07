Country star Kelsea Ballerini had to cut a gig short in Buffalo, New York due to illness Thursday night.

Ballerini was performing at the KeyBank Center as a part of her “Kelsea Ballerini Live On Tour 2025” when she suddenly left the stage. A member of Bellerini’s team walked onstage and informed the audience that she was took sick to continue her set.

“This was the conversation I did not want to have tonight,” Ballerini’s teammember said from the stage. “She just can’t finish. She’s too sick, and we’ve given everything and we tried to do it and unfortunately cannot finish the show tonight. I do not know much beyond that. We are going to be looking at options and you will be receiving emails. Beyond that, there is not much I can say right now.”

Following the show, Ballerini posted an apology of her own on social media.

“Buffalo, I am so so sorry that I could not finish the show tonight,” she said. “I am sicker than I’m trying to be, and I did not want to let anyone down tonight and I just got through the first few songs and I couldn’t do it. And I am so sorry, but I never want to give you a half-ass show.”

Ballerini noted that in addition to the Buffalo show, she will be rescheduling concerts in Pittsburgh and Toronto, promising to “make them the best shows I’ve ever played in my whole life, and I will put out every stop for you, and I will make it so worth it.”

“I’m going to go rest now, and get better, so I can really show up for the rest of this tour, and I hope you understand, and thank you for the grace to be human,” Ballerini said.

The Buffalo date is now set for April 11, followed by the Pittsburgh show on April 12 and the Toronto show on April 13. She is set to appear next in Philadelphia on February 10.