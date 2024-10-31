Kelsea Ballerini has added six shows to her first full arena headlining tour. The additional “Live On Tour 2025” comes on the heels of a sold-out performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden on October 29, where she celebrated her latest album, Patterns.
Due to “overwhelming demand,” the country singer is extending her tour to cities across Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and North Carolina. The new dates bring the tour’s current itinerary to 36 cities in total.
Reflecting on her decade-long journey, Ballerini shared her commitment to taking each career step with care. “It’s been a very slow, steady build for 10 years,” she explained in a recent interview. “I didn’t skip any steps. I opened in clubs, then theaters, then amphitheaters, and then arenas. And then I went back and I headlined every single one of those.”
In addition to the six new shows, Ballerini is scheduled to perform in major cities such as Chicago, Nashville, Detroit, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington DC, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Las Vegas. She is now scheduled to wrap up her tour on April 9 in Charleston at North Charleston Coliseum.
A complete list of “Live On Tour 2025” dates can be found below:
Kelsea Ballerini Live On Tour 2025 Tour Dates
01/21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
01/23 – Chicago, IL – United Center
01/24 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
01/25 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
01/29 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
01/31 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
02/01 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
02/04 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
02/06 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
02/07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
02/08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
02/10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
02/13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
02/14 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
02/15 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
02/18 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
02/20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
02/22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
02/23 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla
02/26 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
03/13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
03/14- Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
03/15 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
03/18 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
03/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
03/22 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
03/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
03/28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
03/29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
03/30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
04/01 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
04/03 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
04/04 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
04/05 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
04/08 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
04/09 – Charleston, NC – North Charleston Coliseum