Kelsea Ballerini has added six shows to her first full arena headlining tour. The additional “Live On Tour 2025” comes on the heels of a sold-out performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden on October 29, where she celebrated her latest album, Patterns.

Due to “overwhelming demand,” the country singer is extending her tour to cities across Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and North Carolina. The new dates bring the tour’s current itinerary to 36 cities in total.

Reflecting on her decade-long journey, Ballerini shared her commitment to taking each career step with care. “It’s been a very slow, steady build for 10 years,” she explained in a recent interview. “I didn’t skip any steps. I opened in clubs, then theaters, then amphitheaters, and then arenas. And then I went back and I headlined every single one of those.”

In addition to the six new shows, Ballerini is scheduled to perform in major cities such as Chicago, Nashville, Detroit, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington DC, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Las Vegas. She is now scheduled to wrap up her tour on April 9 in Charleston at North Charleston Coliseum.

A complete list of “Live On Tour 2025” dates can be found below:

Kelsea Ballerini Live On Tour 2025 Tour Dates

01/21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

01/23 – Chicago, IL – United Center

01/24 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

01/25 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

01/29 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

01/31 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

02/01 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

02/04 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

02/06 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

02/07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

02/08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

02/10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

02/13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

02/14 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

02/15 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

02/18 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

02/20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

02/22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

02/23 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla

02/26 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

03/13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

03/14- Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

03/15 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

03/18 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

03/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

03/22 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

03/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

03/28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

03/29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

03/30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

04/01 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

04/03 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

04/04 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

04/05 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

04/08 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

04/09 – Charleston, NC – North Charleston Coliseum