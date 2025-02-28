Lizzo Unveils Brief ‘In Real Life Tour’

MusicOlivia Perreault4 hours ago

Lizzo… it’s “About Damn Time.”

Pop/R&B icon Lizzo has revealed her return to the touring scene with three intimate shows this spring. The brief run, dubbed “Lizzo In Real Life” to honor her new song “Love In Real Life,” will kick-off on March 12 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. From there, she’ll head to New York City’s Irving Plaza, followed by a final gig at First Avenue in Minneapolis on March 18.

Presale tickets for the upcoming dates head on sale March 5, followed by a general on sale March 6 at 10 a.m. local time via Lizzo’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Lizzo last released Special in 2022; the record followed her 2019 breakthrough LP Cuz I Love You, featuring tracks “About Damn Time,” “Special,” and “Grrrls.” Earlier this month, Lizzo revealed that she would be saying goodbye to her Special era. She shared a video on Instagram where she spray painted “Bye B–ch” over a picture of her Special album cover.



“Love in Real Life,” the first track off her forthcoming album of the same name, dropped on Friday.

