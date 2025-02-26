My Chemical Romance, blink-182, Deftones to Headline Shaky Knees 2025

MusicVictoria Drum3 hours ago

Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival is set to return this year, taking over Piedmont Park from September 19 to 21.

The festival, known for its rock and alternative music, will be headlined by My Chemical Romance, blink-182, and Deftones. Beyond the headliners, the lineup also includes Vampire Weekend, Alabama Shakes, Sublime, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and Lucy Dacus. 

Also scheduled to perform at the three-day event are DEVO, Pixies, TV on the Radio, Public Enemy, Lenny Kravitz, Cage The Elephant, 4 Non Blondes, Johnny Marr, IDLES, Spoon, The Marías, The Black Keys, Franz Ferdinand, Wet Leg, and more.

Tickets will be available through a pre-sale beginning on Thursday, February 27 at 10 a.m. ET with a public on-sale to follow if tickets remain. Various ticketing options, including single-day and three-day passes in GA, GA+, VIP, and Platinum tiers, will be offered. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

For more information and additional ticket details, fans can visit the official Shaky Knees Festival website

A complete lineup of artists can be found below: 

Shaky Knees Festival 2025 Lineup 

Music

