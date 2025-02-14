NASCAR and Busch Light announced a new summer music series, set to kick-off this year, as a part of the pair’s renewed partnership.

Anheuser-Busch, Busch Light’s parent company, recently announced a multi-year agreement with NASCAR. Through the partnership, the lager brand will continue as the official beer sponsor of NASCAR. In addition to the partnership, NASCAR and Busch Light wanted to bring together “two long-standing passions of race fans: country music and cold, smooth Busch Light.”

The summer concert series will begin with five pre-race performances throughout the summer, starting with a show at the Texas Motor Speedway on May 4. From there, concerts will commence on June 8 at the Michigan International Speedway, July 6 at the Chicago Street Race, and August 3 at Iowa Speedway before wrapping-up at World Wide Technology Raceway in Illinois on September 7.

All five races will be open and accessible to race fans in attendance.

Michelle Byron, NASCAR executive vice-president and chief partnership and licensing officer, said that the partnership is “consistently noted as one of the most recognized in all of sports each and every year.”

“Anheuser-Busch’s longstanding relationships at multiple levels across our sport have been paramount in cultivating new fans and driving fan loyalty for decades, and our partners at Busch Light are leading by example to find new ways to drive deeper fan engagement,” Byron said.

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season begins with the “Great American Race,” the Daytona 500, on Sunday, February 16 in Florida.