Royal Rumble 2025 has officially become the most-successful and highest-grossing Royal Rumble event in WWE history.

The record-breaking event, which took place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on February 1, saw WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso win Royal Rumble matches to earn title bouts at WrestleMania. Royal Rumble 2025 generated the largest gate for any single-night event in the company’s history, bringing-in 70,347 fans. The night’s premium live event just fell behind WrestleMania 40 Saturday and Sunday for any single-night gate.

In addition to in-person attendance, Royal Rumble 2025 set an all-time viewing record via Peacock, up nearly 14% domestically from last year’s record-setting attendance. According to the company, international viewing numbers were even high year-over-year, with Royal Rumble shifting to Netflix globally.

Merchandise and sponsorship sales also increased by 95% and 94%, respectively, surpassing previous records. Social media also played a huge role; WWE Superstar Bron Breakker spearing popular streamer iShowSpeed became the most-viewed Royal Rumble social post of all time with 300 million social views in less than 24 hours.

Royal Rumble 2025 was the first Premium Live Event to take place in Indianapolis as a part of the newly-announced partnership between WWE and the Indiana Sports Corp, aimed to bring the wrestling company’s largest stadium events to the city.

WrestleMania 41 is set to take place from Saturday, April 19 to Sunday, April 20. The event, which has evolved from a made-for-television spectacle to a cultural phenomenon in-person event with live experiences and fan festivities, is dubbed “the most successful WWE event of all time.” Ahead of the coveted event, WWE will hold six live shows, including RAW and SmackDown events.