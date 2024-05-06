Following a successful WrestleMania XL, WWE announced that Las Vegas will host WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

The next edition of WrestleMania is slated to run from Saturday, April 19 to Sunday, April 20, 2025.

“Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world,” WWE President Nick Khan said in a statement. “Allegiant Stadium has proven to be even greater than the A+ venue Las Vegas guaranteed it would be.”

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill issued similar sentiments, noting that “bringing the iconic global brands of WWE and Las Vegas together will create what is sure to be an unforgettable event and weekend.”

“As the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World, hosting WrestleMania 41 is the perfect addition to our events calendar, and we can’t wait to welcome the WWE Universe to Las Vegas in 2025,” Hill said.

The event, which has evolved from a made-for-television spectacle to a cultural phenomenon in-person event with live experiences and fan festivities, is dubbed “the most successful WWE event of all time.” WrestleMania XL, which took place from April 6 to 7 at Philadelphia’s Financial Field, became the highest-grossing event in the company’s history, breaking the previous record set by WrestleMania 39.

WrestleMania 41 priority pass tickets will be available through WWE’s exclusive partner On Location. Fans can place a deposit to secure access before a sale to the general public here or register for presale opportunities here.