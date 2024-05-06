Las Vegas’ highly-anticipated inaugural Lovers & Friends Festival was called-off last-minute over the weekend amid weather concerns.

The festival, set to feature headliners Janet Jackson, Usher, and Backstreet Boys, was slated to take place on Saturday, May 4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. However, on Friday, the National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning with the threat of sustained wind gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour. Organizers announced that following advice from the NWS and local public officials, they were cancelling Saturday’s event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovers & Friends Las Vegas (@loversandfriendsfest)

“This was an incredibly heartbreaking decision to make as we are aware that fans have traveled from all over the world to enjoy this incredible lineup of superstars and we have been looking forward to this event for several months,” organizers said in a statement. “We’ve worked hard to create an amazing event for you, and we are just as disappointed as you are.”

The one-day festival would have included performances from Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, and Timbaland, as well as R&B icons Mary J. Blige, TLC, and Nelly Furtado.

Ticketholders will receive a refund within 30 days via the original form of payment.

The would-be concertgoers took to social media to share their frustration following the cancellation, with some noting other potential reasons for cancellations.

Lovers & Friends is the latest festival to be cancelled this year, following suite of Backwoods Festival, Made in America, and Firefly.