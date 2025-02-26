Simple Plan Announces First U.S. Headlining Tour in Eight Years

Simple Plan is gearing up for a summer tour across the United States in honor of their 25th anniversary as a band.

The “Bigger Than You Think!” tour will see the band embark on a 19-city trek, kicking-off on August 9 at WAMU Theater in Seattle, WA. From there, Simple Plan is scheduled to make stops in cities such as San Francisco, Phoenix, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Boston, Virginia Beach, and Atlanta before wrapping up on September 6 in Irving at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

Joining as special guests are Bowling for Soup and 3OH!3, while pop-rock artist LØLØ will open every show.

Notably, the tour announcement marks the band’s first U.S. headlining tour in over eight years. Drummer Chuck Comeau expressed the band’s excitement, emphasizing the significance of this milestone tour.

“We’re so excited for our “Bigger Than You Think!” US tour this summer! It’s hard to believe, but these will be our first proper US headline shows in more than 8 years, and the timing couldn’t be better as we celebrate our 25th anniversary as a band!” Comeau shared.

“To mark this very special milestone of 25 years of Simple Plan, we will be putting on the biggest shows of our lives, playing everything from our biggest hits to songs we haven’t performed in years, and bringing the most elaborate stage production we’ve ever had! It’s gonna be epic!

Fans looking to secure their spot can access presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 25, through Citi Entertainment, with additional presales running throughout the week. The general on-sale starts Friday, February 28, at 10 a.m. local time on officialsimpleplan.com.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Simple Plan | Bigger Than You Think Tour 2025

Sat Aug 09 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Sun Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

Tue Aug 12 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Thu Aug 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Sat Aug 16 – Sandy, UT – The Plaza at America First Field

Sun Aug 17 – Denver, CO – The JunkYard

Tue Aug 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Wed Aug 20 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Concert Cove

Thu Aug 21 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

Sat Aug 23 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tue Aug 26 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Fri Aug 29 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Aug 31 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

Tue Sep 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 03 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Fri Sep 05 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sat Sep 06 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory