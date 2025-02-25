Tate McRae is gearing up for her most extensive run yet with the announcement of new performances as part of her 2025 “Miss Possessive Tour.”

The tour comes in support of her third studio album, So Close to What, released on February 21. The 80-date tour is scheduled to begin on March 18 in Mexico City, launching an international leg that will see McRae perform across South America, Europe, the UK, and North America.

The initial leg includes stops at major festivals such as Lollapalooza Argentina, Chile, and Brazil before heading overseas for headline dates in London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Prague. McRae will then return to the U.S. for a summer run across North America, followed by an added fall leg of arena shows throughout the U.S. in October and November.

The North American leg will hit major cities including Vancouver, New York, Austin, Nashville, and Los Angeles, where McRae will conclude the summer shows on September 27. The newly announced fall extension will bring McRae to arenas in Seattle, St. Louis, Detroit, Boston, Chicago, Charlotte, Kansas City, Houston, Phoenix, and more, before wrapping up at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on November 8.

Fans looking to attend can take advantage of several pre-sale opportunities. American Express cardholders will have exclusive pre-sale access starting Tuesday, February 25 at 11 a.m. local time. Meanwhile, the artist pre-sale kicks off on Wednesday, February 26 at 11 a.m. local time. All remaining tickets will be available to the public beginning Thursday, February 27 at 11 a.m.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit tatemcrae.com.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Tate McRae | 2025 North American Tour Dates



08/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

08/09 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

08/13 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/16 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/22 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

08/24 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

08/31 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

09/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/13 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

09/14 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

09/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/20 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

10/03 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

10/09 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

10/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

10/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/25 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center

10/28 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/01 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

11/07 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Tate McRae 2025 Tour Dates

03/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre

03/22 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/23 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/25 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro Coliseo

03/27 – Bogota, CO @ Estereo Picnic

03/29 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil

05/07 – Lisbon, PT @ MEO Arena

05/09 – Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre

05/13 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyer-Halle

05/14 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

05/16 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

05/19 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

05/20 – London, UK @ The O2

05/23 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

05/24 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

05/27 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

05/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

06/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

06/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

06/04 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

06/06 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

06/08 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle – Halle D

06/10 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

06/11 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

06/13 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

06/16 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

06/18 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/22 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

06/24 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

