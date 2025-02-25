Tate McRae Expands 2025 Tour With New Arena Dates Across North America
Tate McRae is gearing up for her most extensive run yet with the announcement of new performances as part of her 2025 “Miss Possessive Tour.”
The tour comes in support of her third studio album, So Close to What, released on February 21. The 80-date tour is scheduled to begin on March 18 in Mexico City, launching an international leg that will see McRae perform across South America, Europe, the UK, and North America.
The initial leg includes stops at major festivals such as Lollapalooza Argentina, Chile, and Brazil before heading overseas for headline dates in London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Prague. McRae will then return to the U.S. for a summer run across North America, followed by an added fall leg of arena shows throughout the U.S. in October and November.
The North American leg will hit major cities including Vancouver, New York, Austin, Nashville, and Los Angeles, where McRae will conclude the summer shows on September 27. The newly announced fall extension will bring McRae to arenas in Seattle, St. Louis, Detroit, Boston, Chicago, Charlotte, Kansas City, Houston, Phoenix, and more, before wrapping up at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on November 8.
Fans looking to catch McRae live can take advantage of several pre-sale opportunities. American Express cardholders will have exclusive pre-sale access starting Tuesday, February 25 at 11 a.m. local time. Meanwhile, the artist pre-sale kicks off on Wednesday, February 26 at 11 a.m. local time. All remaining tickets will be available to the public beginning Thursday, February 27 at 11 a.m. here. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).
For more information and additional details, fans can visit tatemcrae.com.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Tate McRae | 2025 North American Tour Dates
08/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
08/09 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
08/13 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/16 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/22 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
08/24 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
08/31 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/13 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
09/14 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
09/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/20 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
10/03 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
10/09 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
10/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
10/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/25 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
10/28 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/01 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
11/07 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Tate McRae 2025 Tour Dates
03/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre
03/22 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/23 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/25 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro Coliseo
03/27 – Bogota, CO @ Estereo Picnic
03/29 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil
05/07 – Lisbon, PT @ MEO Arena
05/09 – Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre
05/13 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyer-Halle
05/14 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
05/16 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
05/19 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
05/20 – London, UK @ The O2
05/23 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
05/24 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
05/27 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
05/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
06/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
06/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
06/04 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
06/06 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
06/08 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle – Halle D
06/10 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
06/11 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
06/13 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
06/16 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
06/18 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
06/22 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
06/24 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
