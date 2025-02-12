The Doobie Brothers announced the “Walk This Road” North American tour in support of their new album of the same name, which is due June 6. The summer trek will feature the legendary rock band’s reunited members of Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, John McFee and Michael McDonald.

“Walk This Road” will stop in cities like Virginia Beach, Camden, Boston, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, and more, starting from Detroit’s Pine Knob Music Theatre on August 4, with a final destination at Budweiser Stage in Toronto on September 18. The Coral Reefer Band will join them on all shows as special guests. More dates are expected to be revealed soon.

Since their debut album The Doobie Brothers in 1971, the band has dropped 15 studio albums. Their forthcoming 16th LP will be their first new album that involves all four members in over 40 years. It will include 10 newly-recorded songs such as “Walk This Road,” “Call Me,” and “Lahaina.”

“We’re so looking forward to the 2025 Summer tour!” Patrick Simmons said in a statement. “We’ll be celebrating the release of our new album Walk This Road and we’re excited to be performing new songs from the record.”

The California rock band will also head to the UK and Ireland this summer for a number of new shows prior to their North American trek. They will pay visit to Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, London, and Dublin beginning from July 11.

“We’ll warm up with shows in the UK and Ireland then hit the road back in the good old USA,” Simmons said. “Can’t wait to see you all and bring some new music to our fans. Having The Coral Reefer Band on board with us at these shows really makes this a special experience for the audience and all of us. Doobies and Reefers, hmm… sounds like a perfect match!”

In 2021, The Doobie Brothers celebrated their 50th anniversary by reuniting with McDonald for their first tour together in 25 years – due to an overwhelming response from fans, the band continued the celebration by extending their reunion into 2024.

The band took their hits to 37 cities last year, and now, with a new album on the horizon, the rockers will keep rocking with a tour marking a continuation of their successful reunion.

Visit The Doobie Brothers’ official website for tickets, and see the touring schedule below:

Walk This Road Tour North American Dates

8.4.25 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

8.6.25 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

8.7.25 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

8.9.25 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

8.10.25 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach

8.12.25 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

8.13.25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8.15.25 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

8.17.25 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

8.18.25 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

9.4.25 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

9.5.25 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

9.9.25 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

9.10.25 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheater

9.12.25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

9.13.25 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

9.15.25 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheatre

9.17.25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

9.18.25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

*More dates to be announced