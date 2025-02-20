The indie-rockers of Vampire Weekend are continuing their tour through 2025.

The Ezra Koenig-fronted group just wrapped-up the first leg of their “Only God Was Above Us” tour in December, and now, they’ve added another round of dates across North America this spring. The newly-announced gigs kick-off on May 27 in Essex Junction, Vermont, following festival appearances at Just Like Heaven and Boston Calling.

From there, they’ll appear in Philadelphia, Columbus, Saratoga Springs, and North Charleston, appearing at venues like Thompson’s Point in Portland, Maine and the Asheville Yards before wrapping-up at Miami’s FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on June 13.

Brooklyn’s Geese will provide support on almost all U.S. dates, while the Billy Joel tribute band Turnstiles will open the show for both Miami gigs.

Tickets for the U.S. tour will be available via a Citi Cardmember Presale on Tuesday, February 25 at 10 a.m. EST, followed by an artist presale on Wednesday, February 26 at 10 a.m. EST. A general sale will begin on Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. EST here. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Vampire Weekend is also slated to perform at various festivals throughout the year, including Bonnaroo, Borderland, Iron Blossom, and Oceans Calling, as well as European fests like Pukkelpop and Rock en Seine.

Only God Was Above Us, released last April, included tracks “Capricorn” and “Gen-X Cops.” The LP follows 2019’s Father of the Bride and 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City. The group is best-known for their 2008 debut smash-hit self-titled, which features tracks “A-Punk,” “Campus,” and “Oxford Comma.”

Find Vampire Weekend’s full list of 2025 tour dates below:

Vampire Weekend | “Only God Was Above Us” 2025 Tour

05-10 Pasadena, CA – Just Like Heaven

05-25 Boston, MA – Boston Calling Music Festival

05-27 Essex Junction, VT – Midway Lawn *

05-29 Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point *

05-30 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia *

05-31 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia *

06-02 Columbus, OH – Kemba Live! *

06-03 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *

06-04 Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC *

06-06 North Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery *

06-09 Asheville, NC – Asheville Yards *

06-12 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place +

06-13 Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park +

06-15 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

08-13-16 Paredes de Coura, Portugal – Vodafone Paredes de Coura

08-15 Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop

08-15-17 Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands

08-17 Charleville-Mézières, France – Cabaret Vert

08-21 Paris, France – Rock en Seine

08-23 Portsmouth, England – Victorious Festival

09-12-14 East Aurora, NY – Borderland Music + Arts Festival

09-20-21 Richmond, VA – Iron Blossom Festival

09-27 Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling Festival

* with Geese

+ with Turnstile