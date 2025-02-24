Wu-Tang Clan Unveil ‘Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber’ Tour
Wu-Tang Clan is hitting the road for one final tour this summer.
“Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber” will stop in 27 cities, kicking-off at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena on January 6. From there, they’ll appear in Houston, San Diego, Portland, Detroit, and Toronto, appearing at venues like New York City’s Madison Square Garden, the Toyota Arena in Ontario, Austin’s Moody Center, the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and Chicago’s United Center before wrapping-up at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on July 18.
Throughout the run, all of the group’s surviving members — RZA, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, U-God, and Masta Killa — will take the stage, as well as Cappadonna and Young Dirty Bastard, performing for his father, Ol’ Dirty Bastard.
RZA noted in a statement that the group “has shown the world many chambers throughout our career; this tour is called ‘The Final Chamber,” promising a “show unlike anything you’ve ever seen.”
“This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture,” RZA said. “Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years.”
Throughout the tour, Run the Jewels will provide direct support. Find tickets via the group’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).
Wu-Tang has gone on to become recognized as one of the most iconic hip-hop groups of all time. In New York City, November 9th has officially been declared as “Wu-Tang Clan Day.”
Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), released on November 9, 1993, includes singles “Protect Ya Neck” and “C.R.E.A.M.” Following their debut, Wu-Tang returned with the smash-hit sophomore record Wu-Tang Forever, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. charts. Four more albums dropped throughout their career, though the group’s sixth record, 2015’s Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, was never publicly released. The record, recorded in secret over six years, was stored in a secret vault before it was auctioned in 2015. As a part of a legal agreement, the record can not be commercially exploited until 2103.
Find Wu-Tang Clan’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour 2025
06/06 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
06/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
06/10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/13 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
06/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
06/15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/16 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
06/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
06/20 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
06/21 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
06/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
06/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
06/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
07/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
07/04 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
07/07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/09 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
07/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/13 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
07/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
