Wu-Tang Clan is hitting the road for one final tour this summer.

“Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber” will stop in 27 cities, kicking-off at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena on January 6. From there, they’ll appear in Houston, San Diego, Portland, Detroit, and Toronto, appearing at venues like New York City’s Madison Square Garden, the Toyota Arena in Ontario, Austin’s Moody Center, the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and Chicago’s United Center before wrapping-up at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on July 18.

Throughout the run, all of the group’s surviving members — RZA, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, U-God, and Masta Killa — will take the stage, as well as Cappadonna and Young Dirty Bastard, performing for his father, Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

RZA noted in a statement that the group “has shown the world many chambers throughout our career; this tour is called ‘The Final Chamber,” promising a “show unlike anything you’ve ever seen.”

“This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture,” RZA said. “Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years.”

Throughout the tour, Run the Jewels will provide direct support. Find tickets via the group’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Wu-Tang has gone on to become recognized as one of the most iconic hip-hop groups of all time. In New York City, November 9th has officially been declared as “Wu-Tang Clan Day.”

Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), released on November 9, 1993, includes singles “Protect Ya Neck” and “C.R.E.A.M.” Following their debut, Wu-Tang returned with the smash-hit sophomore record Wu-Tang Forever, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. charts. Four more albums dropped throughout their career, though the group’s sixth record, 2015’s Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, was never publicly released. The record, recorded in secret over six years, was stored in a secret vault before it was auctioned in 2015. As a part of a legal agreement, the record can not be commercially exploited until 2103.

Find Wu-Tang Clan’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour 2025

06/06 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

06/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center

06/10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/13 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

06/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

06/15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/16 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

06/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

06/20 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

06/21 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

06/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

06/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

06/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

07/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

07/04 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

07/07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/09 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

07/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/13 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

07/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center