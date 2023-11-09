Wu-Tang Clan is recognized as one of the most iconic hip-hop groups of all time, and now, they’re being honored in New York City — with their own special day.

New York’s mayor Eric Adams proclaimed that November 9 will officially be “Wu-Tang Day,” and the Empire State Building will be lit black and yellow to honor the collective from Staten Island. Organizers said Wu-Tang members RZA, GZA, Method Man, Masta Killa, Cappadonna, Ghostface Killah, U-God, and DJ Mathematics will be present at the lighting ceremony on the 86th floor Observatory.

Tonight, the colors of the @WuTangClan will light the New York skyline @RZA pic.twitter.com/mQKZdLLWld — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) November 9, 2023

The news coincides with the band’s 30th anniversary of their chart-topping debut Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). RZA is set to perform live at the Gramercy Theatre Thursday night, following two previous gigs. Those hoping to catch the show can find tickets available via MegaSeats (and receive 10% off with the code “TICKETNEWS”), StubHub, and Ticket Club — where readers can score a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), released on November 9, 1993, includes singles “Protect Ya Neck” and “C.R.E.A.M.” To commemorate the anniversary, Legacy Recordings will issue a special 7″ box set featuring the album on vinyl, along with a 60-page book of liner notes with interviews, rare photos, album lyrics, and a pack of “36 chambers trading cards.”

Following their debut, Wu-Tang returned with the smash-hit sophomore record Wu-Tang Forever, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. charts. Four more albums dropped throughout their career, though the group’s sixth record, 2015’s Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, was never publicly released. The record, recorded in secret over six years, was stored in a secret vault before it was auctioned in 2015. As a part of a legal agreement, the record can not be commercially exploited until 2103.

