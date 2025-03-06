Aimee Mann Hits the Road for Lost in Space Anniversary Tour

Aimee Mann has announced a string of new dates for her “Lost in Space Anniversary Tour.” The trek launches June 5 in Cranston, Rhode Island and winds down on June 27 in Chicago, Illinois. Additionally, Jonathan Coulton, a frequent collaborator, will also be joining the tour.

This run will see Mann visit stops including The Wilbur Theatre in Boston, Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, and Nashville’s CMA Theater. Fans can look forward to hearing classic tracks, along with new renditions to celebrate the anniversary of her acclaimed album, Lost in Space.

Tickets are available now via various pre-sales, including an artist pre-sale and VIP package pre-sales, with the general on-sale set for Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

A longtime fixture in the music scene, Aimee Mann rose to prominence as the bassist and vocalist for the ‘80s band ’Til Tuesday before embarking on a lauded solo career, earning critical acclaim for her narrative-driven songwriting. This latest tour celebrates one of her fan-favorite albums, showcasing her artistry and staying power over the decades.

Aimee Mann Lost in Space Anniversary Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 06/05 The Park Theater, Cranston, RI 06/06 The Wilbur Theatre, Boston, MA 06/07 Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua, NH 06/09 Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield, CT 06/10 Tree House Brewing Company, Deerfield, MA 06/12 Canoe Place Inn, Hampton Bays, NY 06/13 Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY 06/14 Concerts Under The Stars, King of Prussia, PA 06/15 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C. 06/18 The National, Richmond, VA 06/19 The Jefferson Theater, Charlottesville, VA 06/20 The Carolina Theatre, Durham, NC 06/21 Charleston Music Hall, Charleston, SC 06/22 Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA 06/24 Bijou Theatre, Knoxville, TN 06/25 CMA Theater, Nashville, TN 06/26 The Vogue Theatre, Indianapolis, IN 06/27 Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL

