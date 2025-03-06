Coldplay in Talks with FIFA to Bring Halftime Show to World Cup Final

Coldplay - BBC Broadcasting House - Tuesday 7th December 2021 | Photo by Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

The iconic rockers of Coldplay are in talks to bring a Super Bowl-like halftime show to the FIFA World Cup 2026.

While music has been a part of the FIFA World Cup in the past, this marks the first time a special curated halftime show will take place. FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed the news in an Instagram post, noting that this will be “a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world.”

In addition to halftime show, Infantino said there will be a “takeover” of Times Square during the final weekend surrounding the World Cup, which will feature performances from other artists. He noted that “these will be two incredible matches, featuring some of the best players in the world, and what better way to celebrate them than in the historic Times Square in New York City.”

“My thanks of course to Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans and his incredible team for helping us put together these amazing shows,” Infantino said. “I also want to thank Chris Martin and Phil Harvey of Coldplay, who will be working with us at FIFA to [finalize] the list of artists who will perform during the show, as well as at Times Square.”

The FIFA World Cup 2026, co-hosted by the U.S. and Canada, is set to take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It marks the biggest World Cup to-date with 48 teams and 104 matches across 39 days. This is the first time that the FIFA World Cup will take place in the States since 1994.

