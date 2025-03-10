Cyndi Lauper Plots Final Leg of “Girls Just wanna Have Fun” Farewell Tour

Cyndi Lauper announced plans for the final leg of shows on her Girls Just Want to Have Fun Farewell Tour - with tickets on sale this week (Image via artist website).

Cyndi Lauper is hitting the road for one last time with the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour. The legendary singer-songwriter announced a North American trek that kicks off on July 15 in Buffalo, NY, and spans across major cities before wrapping up with back-to-back shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on August 29 and 30.

The tour will bring Lauper’s signature hits to fans at iconic venues including New York’s Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, Chicago’s Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. With over 20 dates scheduled, this farewell tour marks a significant moment in her celebrated career.

Tickets for the farewell tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 14. Fans can access presales starting as early as March 11, including an artist presale that day, followed by Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales on March 12, and a Spotify presale on March 13. Additional presales may be available depending on the venue, so check specific show details. Visit Cyndi Lauper’s official website for full ticketing information. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding service fees. Cyndi Lauper Tickets

Known for timeless hits like “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “Time After Time,” and “True Colors,” Cyndi Lauper has left an indelible mark on pop music and activism. She has sold over 50 million albums worldwide, won multiple Grammy Awards, and influenced generations of artists. This farewell tour gives fans a final chance to experience her legendary performances live.

Cyndi Lauper Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Tue Jul 15 Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY Thu Jul 17 Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA Sat Jul 19 Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY Sun Jul 20 TD Pavilion at The Mann, Philadelphia, PA Tue Jul 22 Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC Thu Jul 24 Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA Fri Jul 25 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY Sun Jul 27 Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON Tue Jul 29 Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH Wed Jul 30 Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH Fri Aug 01 Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI Sun Aug 03 American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Milwaukee, WI Tue Aug 05 Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL Thu Aug 07 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN Sat Aug 09 Azura Amphitheater, Bonner Springs, KS Tue Aug 12 Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Denver, CO Thu Aug 14 Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, UT Sun Aug 17 Cascades Amphitheater, Ridgefield, WA Tue Aug 19 White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, WA Thu Aug 21 Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC Sat Aug 23 Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA Sun Aug 24 Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA Tue Aug 26 Toyota Pavilion at Concord, Concord, CA Fri Aug 29 Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA Sat Aug 30 Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

