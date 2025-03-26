Four Chord Music Fest 2025: blink-182, AFI, Jimmy Eat World

The two-day Four Chord Music Fest 2025 lineup has arrived, featuring headlining performances from the rock legends of blink-182, AFI, Jimmy Eat World, and Jawbreaker.

The festival is set to take place from September 13 to 14 at EQT Park (formerly Wild Things Park) in Washington, Pennsylvania. The 11th edition will see the pop-punkers of blink-182 and Jimmy Eat World take over Saturday’s show, followed by Bowling For Soup, State Champs, Hot Mulligan, Knuckle Puck, Set Your Goals, and Home Grown.

AFI and Jawbreaker will headline Sunday’s event, alongside Alkaline Trio, Say Anything, Face to Face, The Wonder Years, Koyo, and Deathbyromy.

Throughout the weekend, Drug Church, Punchline, Eternal Boy, and Driveways will take the stage, with Charly Bliss, Patent Pending, Sincere Engineer, and Like Roses among the acts rounding-out the bill.

“We’ve worked hard to make this year’s festival something special, not only with this incredible lineup, but by making it more accessible to our fans than ever before,” festival founder Rishi Bahl said in a statement. “We can’t wait to celebrate with everyone at EQT Park!”

Early-bird tickets are currently on sale now via the festival’s official website. A general on sale will follow on Friday, March 28 at 11 a.m. ET with 2-day and 1-day general admission ticket options, as well as VIP and deluxe VIP. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Find the full Four Chord Music Festival lineup poster below: