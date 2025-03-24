Jonas Brothers Unveil 20th Anniversary Stadium Tour with All-American Rejects, Marshmello

The iconic pop trio Jonas Brothers unveiled a massive North American trek this year to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

“JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM” will stop in stadiums and arenas across the U.S., kicking-off on August 10 at East Rutherford, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. Throughout the trek, the “Sucker” singers will appear in Los Angeles, Denver, Austin, St. Paul, Atlanta, Raleigh, Charlotte, Indianapolis, and Cleveland, stopping at venues along the way at venues like Boston’s Fenway Park, Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Toronto’s Rogers Centre, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and Orlando’s Kia Center before wrapping-up at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on November 14.

Fans can expect a “full, career-spanning journey with dedicated sets from every chapter of Jonas including Nick Jonas & the Administration, Nick Jonas’ solo career, Joe Jonas’ solo work, and DNCE — all leading up to an unforgettable headlining performance from The Jonas Brothers,” a press release notes.

Throughout the run, the emo alt-rockers of All-American Rejects and Boys Like Girls, as well as DJ Marshmello, will open the show, varying per date.

Tickets will head on sale beginning with an artist presale on Wednesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a Live Nation presale on Thursday, March 27 at 10 a.m. local time with the code FUNKY here. A general on sale is slated for Friday, March 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also score tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Find the Jonas Brothers’ full list of headlining anniversary tour dates below:

Jonas Brothers | JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM Tour 2025

08/10 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *+

08/12 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park *+

08/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park *+

08/17 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *+

08/21 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *#

08/23 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *#

08/26 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field *#

08/28 — Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park *#

08/31 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field *#

09/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium *#

09/18 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

09/20 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center #

09/22 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #

09/25 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center #

09/26 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center #

09/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena (Formerly Footprint Center) #

10/02 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #

10/04 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center #

10/05 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena #

10/07 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center +

10/08 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center +

10/10 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center +

10/12 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum +

10/14 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

10/16 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center +

10/17 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center +

10/18 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center +

10/19 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center +

10/22 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena +

10/24 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena +

10/26 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center +

10/28 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/29 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center +

11/01 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena +

11/02 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse +

11/04 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center +

11/05 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center +

11/06 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena +

11/08 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +

11/09 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center +

11/11 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena +

11/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena +

11/14 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena +

* = w/ With Marshmello

+ = w/ With The All-American Rejects

# = w/ With Boys Like Girls