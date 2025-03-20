KQ Entertainment, AEG Presents Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Expand K-Pop Reach

KQ Entertainment, the company behind the global K-pop sensation ATEEZ, has entered a multi-year strategic partnership with AEG Presents, one of the world’s leading live entertainment companies. The collaboration will see AEG Presents take charge of the production for all ATEEZ tours worldwide, strengthening the group’s presence on the global stage and expanding promotional opportunities.

The announcement follows a string of successful tours for ATEEZ, including THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL (2022–2023) and the ongoing TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER (2024–2025). ATEEZ, which recently won the iHeartRadio Music Award for K-Pop Artist of the Year, has been a driving force in K-pop’s international expansion, achieving several industry milestones.

The group made history as the first K-pop boy band to perform at Coachella and has sold out major venues worldwide, including Citi Field in New York and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. They also became the first K-pop boy group to sell out Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, during their TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER North American tour, which drew more than 200,000 attendees.

ATEEZ has also set records in Europe, becoming the first K-pop act to headline a concert at the 40,000-capacity La Défense Arena in Paris. Their recent European tour saw over 180,000 tickets sold, with packed shows in Lyon, Milan, and Zurich—the first K-pop arena performances in these cities.

AEG Presents and KQ Entertainment have long collaborated on ATEEZ’s global tours, and this new agreement signals a continued commitment to expanding the reach of K-pop. KQ Entertainment has built a reputation for its innovation and adaptability in the competitive entertainment industry, and this partnership is expected to further propel ATEEZ’s international success.