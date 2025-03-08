Luke Bryan, Brooks & Dunn Anchor Cheyenne Frontier Nights Lineup

uke Bryan photo by Joe Bielawa, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Cheyenne Frontier Days is gearing up for its 2025 Frontier Nights Concert Series, revealing an exciting lineup of country superstars and rising talent set to take the stage this summer. Fans can look forward to live performances, rodeo action, and the signature Western heritage that has made this historic event a can’t-miss experience for generations.

The concerts will run July 18 through July 26 at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, culminating with a range of country music headliners including Ian Munsick, Travis Tritt, Bailey Zimmerman, Josh Ross, Brooks & Dunn, Chancey Williams, Luke Bryan, Priscilla Block, Cody Johnson, Randy Houser, Megan Moroney, and others. PRCA Xtreme Bulls events are slated for July 21-22, while the PRCA Rodeo will take place from July 19-27, making for a jam-packed schedule of top-tier entertainment.

“With a phenomenal blend of iconic country music stars and rising talent, this year’s Frontier Nights lineup promises an electrifying celebration of music, rodeo, and Western heritage,” Mike Wilkinson, Contract Acts Chairman said. “We can’t wait to share these unforgettable moments with everyone this July.”

Frontier Nights® tickets will go on sale Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 9 a.m. MDT at www.cfdrodeo.com. The Cheyenne Frontier Days Ticket Office will open for in-person and phone sales on March 14 at 9 a.m. MDT. Box office ticket prices range from $39.50 – $134, with rooftop tickets starting at $200 and Tunes on the Terrace ranging from $225 – $275. Xtreme Bulls tickets range from $25 – $95, and a $5 discount is offered on concert tickets purchased before July 1. Fans can also upgrade to a Frontier Nights® Fast Pass for early admission to the Party Zone. Tickets will additionally be available on resale marketplaces such as Cheyenne Frontier Days Tickets at Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees.

Founded in 1897, Cheyenne Frontier Days is heralded as the world’s largest outdoor rodeo and Western celebration, drawing fans from around the globe each summer. Over the years, it has showcased some of the biggest names in entertainment, while preserving the authentic spirit of the American West.

Cheyenne Frontier Days Frontier Nights Concert Series

Date July 18 Ian Munsick with Travis Tritt – Frontier Park, Cheyenne, WY July 19 TBA – Frontier Park, Cheyenne, WY July 20 Bailey Zimmerman with Josh Ross – Frontier Park, Cheyenne, WY July 21-22 PRCA Xtreme Bulls – Frontier Park, Cheyenne, WY July 23 Brooks & Dunn with Chancey Williams – Frontier Park, Cheyenne, WY July 24 Luke Bryan with Priscilla Block – Frontier Park, Cheyenne, WY July 25 Cody Johnson with Randy Houser – Frontier Park, Cheyenne, WY July 26 Megan Moroney with TBA – Frontier Park, Cheyenne, WY July 19-27 PRCA Rodeo – Frontier Park, Cheyenne, WY

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.