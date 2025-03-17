NCAA March Madness Ticket Prices: Milwaukee, Providence, Denver Surge
March Madness is here, and the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is once again poised to captivate the sports world. The 2025 bracket features a mix of perennial powerhouses and hungry underdogs ready to bust brackets across the country. From blue blood programs like Kansas, Kentucky, Duke, and North Carolina to emerging threats such as Gonzaga, Houston, and others looking to cement their place among the elite, there’s no shortage of intrigue in this year’s field.
Fans get their first taste of the tournament action with the “First Four” games in Dayton, where North Carolina and San Diego State headline one session, while American, Mount St. Mary’s, Xavier, and Texas square off the next night. The stakes ramp up considerably as play shifts to traditional first- and second-round sites. In Wichita, Houston will look to continue its breakout season, while Gonzaga—often a tournament favorite—heads to the Midwest hoping for another deep run. Providence will see Kansas face off against Arkansas in a high-profile showdown of storied programs, while Purdue, Clemson, and St. John’s seek to punch their own tickets to the next round.
Lexington promises intrigue as Louisville and Auburn could collide, with Tennessee, UCLA, and Utah State also eyeing a Sweet 16 berth. Denver’s Ball Arena features Texas A&M, Wisconsin, and Michigan all jockeying for position. Meanwhile, Cleveland hosts Big Ten heavyweight Michigan State and Big East titan Marquette, alongside an Alabama squad looking to bolster its SEC credentials. Milwaukee, Raleigh, and Seattle will play host to a variety of other compelling matchups—think Duke, Baylor, Florida, UConn, Oregon, Arizona, Maryland, and more all in action.
Across all of these sites, ticket price data from TicketClub.com suggests fan enthusiasm is hitting a fever pitch. Many single-session tickets remain surprisingly accessible—some in the $130-200 range—while prices can exceed $1,000 for premium “All Sessions” passes. Below, you’ll find an up-to-date schedule of upcoming games, sorted by date, with average ticket prices for Ticket Club members. These figures serve as a snapshot of demand for each site, with traditional basketball hotbeds and marquee matchups often commanding higher prices.
|Date
|Performance
|Location
|Average Ticket Price
|Shop
|3/18/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: First Four: Alabama State vs. Saint Francis & North Carolina vs. San Diego State – Session 1
|University Of Dayton Arena – Dayton
|$142
|3/19/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: First Four: American vs. Mount St. Marys & Xavier vs. Texas – Session 2
|University Of Dayton Arena – Dayton
|$273
|3/20/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Houston vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville & Gonzaga vs. Georgia AND Missouri vs. Drake & Texas Tech vs. UNCW – All Sessions
|INTRUST Bank Arena – Wichita
|$561
|3/20/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Houston vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville & Gonzaga vs. Georgia – Session 1
|INTRUST Bank Arena – Wichita
|$132
|3/20/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Missouri vs. Drake & Texas Tech vs. UNCW – Session 2
|INTRUST Bank Arena – Wichita
|$176
|3/20/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Purdue vs. High Point & Clemson vs. McNeese St. AND Kansas vs. Arkansas & St. Johns vs. Nebraska-Omaha – All Sessions
|Amica Mutual Pavilion – Providence
|$1,059
|3/20/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Purdue vs. High Point & Clemson vs. McNeese St. – Session 1
|Amica Mutual Pavilion – Providence
|$227
|3/20/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Kansas vs. Arkansas & St. Johns vs. Nebraska-Omaha – Session 2
|Amica Mutual Pavilion – Providence
|$297
|3/20/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Louisville vs. Creighton & Auburn vs. TBD AND Tennessee vs. Wofford & UCLA vs. Utah St. – All Sessions
|Rupp Arena At Central Bank Center – Lexington
|$816
|3/20/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Louisville vs. Creighton & Auburn vs. TBD – Session 1
|Rupp Arena At Central Bank Center – Lexington
|$293
|3/20/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Tennessee vs. Wofford & UCLA vs. Utah St. – Session 2
|Rupp Arena At Central Bank Center – Lexington
|$194
|3/20/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Texas A&M vs. Yale & Michigan vs. UC San Diego AND Wisconsin vs. Montana & BYU vs. VCU – All Sessions
|Ball Arena – Denver
|$1,030
|3/20/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Texas A&M vs. Yale & Michigan vs. UC San Diego – Session 2
|Ball Arena – Denver
|$241
|3/20/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Wisconsin vs. Montana & BYU vs. VCU – Session 1
|Ball Arena – Denver
|$225
|3/21/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Michigan State vs. Bryant & Marquette vs. New Mexico AND Alabama vs. Robert Morris & St. Mary’s vs. Vanderbilt – All Sessions
|Rocket Arena – Cleveland
|$913
|3/21/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Alabama vs. Robert Morris & St. Mary’s vs. Vanderbilt – Session 1
|Rocket Arena – Cleveland
|$205
|3/21/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Michigan State vs. Bryant & Marquette vs. New Mexico – Session 2
|Rocket Arena – Cleveland
|$239
|3/21/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Iowa St. vs. Lipscomb & Mississippi vs. TBD AND Kentucky vs. Troy & Illinois vs. TBD – All Sessions
|Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee
|$1,164
|3/21/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Iowa St. vs. Lipscomb & Mississippi vs. TBD – Session 1
|Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee
|$317
|3/21/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Kentucky vs. Troy & Illinois vs. TBD – Session 2
|Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee
|$386
|3/21/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Duke vs. TBD & Mississippi St. vs. Baylor AND Florida vs. Norfolk St. & UConn vs. Oklahoma – All Sessions
|Lenovo Center – Raleigh
|$849
|3/21/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Mississippi St. vs. Baylor & Duke vs. TBD – Session 1
|Lenovo Center – Raleigh
|$234
|3/21/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Florida vs. Norfolk St. & UConn vs. Oklahoma – Session 2
|Lenovo Center – Raleigh
|$210
|3/21/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Oregon vs. Liberty & Arizona vs. Akron AND Memphis vs. Colorado St. & Maryland vs. Grand Canyon – All Sessions
|Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle
|$844
|3/21/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Memphis vs. Colorado St. & Maryland vs. Grand Canyon – Session 1
|Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle
|$218
|3/21/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Arizona vs. Akron & Oregon vs. Liberty – Session 2
|Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle
|$256
|3/22/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2 – Session 3 (Time: TBD)
|Ball Arena – Denver
|$306
|3/22/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2 – Session 3 (Time: TBD)
|Amica Mutual Pavilion – Providence
|$644
|3/22/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2 – Session 3 (Time: TBD)
|Rupp Arena At Central Bank Center – Lexington
|$333
|3/22/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2 – Session 3 (Time: TBD)
|INTRUST Bank Arena – Wichita
|$227
|3/23/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2 – Session 3 (Time: TBD)
|Rocket Arena – Cleveland
|$336
|3/23/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2 – Session 3 (Time: TBD)
|Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee
|$429
|3/23/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2 – Session 3 (Time: TBD)
|Lenovo Center – Raleigh
|$345
|3/23/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2 – Session 3 (Time: TBD)
|Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle
|$333
|3/27/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: East Regional – All Sessions
|Prudential Center – Newark
|$1,068
|3/27/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: East Regional – Session 1 (Time: TBD)
|Prudential Center – Newark
|$871
|3/27/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: West Regional – All Sessions
|Chase Center – San Francisco
|$909
|3/27/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: West Regional – Session 1 (Time: TBD)
|Chase Center – San Francisco
|$408
|3/28/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: South Regional – All Sessions
|State Farm Arena – GA – Atlanta
|$1,013
|3/28/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: South Regional – Session 1 (Time: TBD)
|State Farm Arena – GA – Atlanta
|$546
|3/28/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Midwest Regional – All Sessions
|Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis
|$1,110
|3/28/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Midwest Regional – Session 1 (Time: TBD)
|Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis
|$594
|3/29/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: East Regional – Session 2 (Time: TBD)
|Prudential Center – Newark
|$721
|3/29/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: West Regional – Session 2 (Time: TBD)
|Chase Center – San Francisco
|$507
|3/30/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: South Regional – Session 2 (Time: TBD)
|State Farm Arena – GA – Atlanta
|$506
|3/30/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Midwest Regional – Session 2 (Time: TBD)
|Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis
|$407
|4/5/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Final Four – All Sessions
|Alamodome – San Antonio
|$1,466
|4/5/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Final Four – Session 1
|Alamodome – San Antonio
|$741
|4/7/2025
|NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Final Four – Session 2
|Alamodome – San Antonio
|$730
