NCAA March Madness Ticket Prices: Milwaukee, Providence, Denver Surge

March Madness is here, and the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is once again poised to captivate the sports world. The 2025 bracket features a mix of perennial powerhouses and hungry underdogs ready to bust brackets across the country. From blue blood programs like Kansas, Kentucky, Duke, and North Carolina to emerging threats such as Gonzaga, Houston, and others looking to cement their place among the elite, there’s no shortage of intrigue in this year’s field.

Fans get their first taste of the tournament action with the “First Four” games in Dayton, where North Carolina and San Diego State headline one session, while American, Mount St. Mary’s, Xavier, and Texas square off the next night. The stakes ramp up considerably as play shifts to traditional first- and second-round sites. In Wichita, Houston will look to continue its breakout season, while Gonzaga—often a tournament favorite—heads to the Midwest hoping for another deep run. Providence will see Kansas face off against Arkansas in a high-profile showdown of storied programs, while Purdue, Clemson, and St. John’s seek to punch their own tickets to the next round.

Lexington promises intrigue as Louisville and Auburn could collide, with Tennessee, UCLA, and Utah State also eyeing a Sweet 16 berth. Denver’s Ball Arena features Texas A&M, Wisconsin, and Michigan all jockeying for position. Meanwhile, Cleveland hosts Big Ten heavyweight Michigan State and Big East titan Marquette, alongside an Alabama squad looking to bolster its SEC credentials. Milwaukee, Raleigh, and Seattle will play host to a variety of other compelling matchups—think Duke, Baylor, Florida, UConn, Oregon, Arizona, Maryland, and more all in action.

Across all of these sites, ticket price data from TicketClub.com suggests fan enthusiasm is hitting a fever pitch. Many single-session tickets remain surprisingly accessible—some in the $130-200 range—while prices can exceed $1,000 for premium “All Sessions” passes. Below, you’ll find an up-to-date schedule of upcoming games, sorted by date, with average ticket prices for Ticket Club members. These figures serve as a snapshot of demand for each site, with traditional basketball hotbeds and marquee matchups often commanding higher prices.

