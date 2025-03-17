NCAA March Madness Ticket Prices: Milwaukee, Providence, Denver Surge

Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces at Target Center in Minneapolis, MN on June 1 2019. Photo by Lorie Shaull via Wikimedia Commons

NCAA March Madness Ticket Prices: Milwaukee, Providence, Denver Surge

IndustryMadeline Page2 hours ago

March Madness is here, and the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is once again poised to captivate the sports world. The 2025 bracket features a mix of perennial powerhouses and hungry underdogs ready to bust brackets across the country. From blue blood programs like Kansas, Kentucky, Duke, and North Carolina to emerging threats such as Gonzaga, Houston, and others looking to cement their place among the elite, there’s no shortage of intrigue in this year’s field.

Fans get their first taste of the tournament action with the “First Four” games in Dayton, where North Carolina and San Diego State headline one session, while American, Mount St. Mary’s, Xavier, and Texas square off the next night. The stakes ramp up considerably as play shifts to traditional first- and second-round sites. In Wichita, Houston will look to continue its breakout season, while Gonzaga—often a tournament favorite—heads to the Midwest hoping for another deep run. Providence will see Kansas face off against Arkansas in a high-profile showdown of storied programs, while Purdue, Clemson, and St. John’s seek to punch their own tickets to the next round.

Lexington promises intrigue as Louisville and Auburn could collide, with Tennessee, UCLA, and Utah State also eyeing a Sweet 16 berth. Denver’s Ball Arena features Texas A&M, Wisconsin, and Michigan all jockeying for position. Meanwhile, Cleveland hosts Big Ten heavyweight Michigan State and Big East titan Marquette, alongside an Alabama squad looking to bolster its SEC credentials. Milwaukee, Raleigh, and Seattle will play host to a variety of other compelling matchups—think Duke, Baylor, Florida, UConn, Oregon, Arizona, Maryland, and more all in action.

Ticket Flipping's toolbox of ticket broker tools

Across all of these sites, ticket price data from TicketClub.com suggests fan enthusiasm is hitting a fever pitch. Many single-session tickets remain surprisingly accessible—some in the $130-200 range—while prices can exceed $1,000 for premium “All Sessions” passes. Below, you’ll find an up-to-date schedule of upcoming games, sorted by date, with average ticket prices for Ticket Club members. These figures serve as a snapshot of demand for each site, with traditional basketball hotbeds and marquee matchups often commanding higher prices.

Readers of TicketNews can claim a complimentary 1-year membership to Ticket Club by using code TICKETNEWS

DatePerformanceLocationAverage Ticket PriceShop
3/18/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: First Four: Alabama State vs. Saint Francis & North Carolina vs. San Diego State – Session 1University Of Dayton Arena – Dayton$142Tickets
3/19/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: First Four: American vs. Mount St. Marys & Xavier vs. Texas – Session 2University Of Dayton Arena – Dayton$273Tickets
3/20/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Houston vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville & Gonzaga vs. Georgia AND Missouri vs. Drake & Texas Tech vs. UNCW – All SessionsINTRUST Bank Arena – Wichita$561Tickets
3/20/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Houston vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville & Gonzaga vs. Georgia – Session 1INTRUST Bank Arena – Wichita$132Tickets
3/20/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Missouri vs. Drake & Texas Tech vs. UNCW – Session 2INTRUST Bank Arena – Wichita$176Tickets
3/20/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Purdue vs. High Point & Clemson vs. McNeese St. AND Kansas vs. Arkansas & St. Johns vs. Nebraska-Omaha – All SessionsAmica Mutual Pavilion – Providence$1,059Tickets
3/20/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Purdue vs. High Point & Clemson vs. McNeese St. – Session 1Amica Mutual Pavilion – Providence$227Tickets
3/20/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Kansas vs. Arkansas & St. Johns vs. Nebraska-Omaha – Session 2Amica Mutual Pavilion – Providence$297Tickets
3/20/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Louisville vs. Creighton & Auburn vs. TBD AND Tennessee vs. Wofford & UCLA vs. Utah St. – All SessionsRupp Arena At Central Bank Center – Lexington$816Tickets
3/20/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Louisville vs. Creighton & Auburn vs. TBD – Session 1Rupp Arena At Central Bank Center – Lexington$293Tickets
3/20/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Tennessee vs. Wofford & UCLA vs. Utah St. – Session 2Rupp Arena At Central Bank Center – Lexington$194Tickets
3/20/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Texas A&M vs. Yale & Michigan vs. UC San Diego AND Wisconsin vs. Montana & BYU vs. VCU – All SessionsBall Arena – Denver$1,030Tickets
3/20/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Texas A&M vs. Yale & Michigan vs. UC San Diego – Session 2Ball Arena – Denver$241Tickets
3/20/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Wisconsin vs. Montana & BYU vs. VCU – Session 1Ball Arena – Denver$225Tickets
3/21/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Michigan State vs. Bryant & Marquette vs. New Mexico AND Alabama vs. Robert Morris & St. Mary’s vs. Vanderbilt – All SessionsRocket Arena – Cleveland$913Tickets
3/21/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Alabama vs. Robert Morris & St. Mary’s vs. Vanderbilt – Session 1Rocket Arena – Cleveland$205Tickets
3/21/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Michigan State vs. Bryant & Marquette vs. New Mexico – Session 2Rocket Arena – Cleveland$239Tickets
3/21/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Iowa St. vs. Lipscomb & Mississippi vs. TBD AND Kentucky vs. Troy & Illinois vs. TBD – All SessionsFiserv Forum – Milwaukee$1,164Tickets
3/21/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Iowa St. vs. Lipscomb & Mississippi vs. TBD – Session 1Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee$317Tickets
3/21/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Kentucky vs. Troy & Illinois vs. TBD – Session 2Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee$386Tickets
3/21/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Duke vs. TBD & Mississippi St. vs. Baylor AND Florida vs. Norfolk St. & UConn vs. Oklahoma – All SessionsLenovo Center – Raleigh$849Tickets
3/21/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Mississippi St. vs. Baylor & Duke vs. TBD – Session 1Lenovo Center – Raleigh$234Tickets
3/21/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Florida vs. Norfolk St. & UConn vs. Oklahoma – Session 2Lenovo Center – Raleigh$210Tickets
3/21/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Oregon vs. Liberty & Arizona vs. Akron AND Memphis vs. Colorado St. & Maryland vs. Grand Canyon – All SessionsClimate Pledge Arena – Seattle$844Tickets
3/21/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Memphis vs. Colorado St. & Maryland vs. Grand Canyon – Session 1Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle$218Tickets
3/21/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2: Arizona vs. Akron & Oregon vs. Liberty – Session 2Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle$256Tickets
3/22/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2 – Session 3 (Time: TBD)Ball Arena – Denver$306Tickets
3/22/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2 – Session 3 (Time: TBD)Amica Mutual Pavilion – Providence$644Tickets
3/22/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2 – Session 3 (Time: TBD)Rupp Arena At Central Bank Center – Lexington$333Tickets
3/22/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2 – Session 3 (Time: TBD)INTRUST Bank Arena – Wichita$227Tickets
3/23/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2 – Session 3 (Time: TBD)Rocket Arena – Cleveland$336Tickets
3/23/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2 – Session 3 (Time: TBD)Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee$429Tickets
3/23/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2 – Session 3 (Time: TBD)Lenovo Center – Raleigh$345Tickets
3/23/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2 – Session 3 (Time: TBD)Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle$333Tickets
3/27/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: East Regional – All SessionsPrudential Center – Newark$1,068Tickets
3/27/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: East Regional – Session 1 (Time: TBD)Prudential Center – Newark$871Tickets
3/27/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: West Regional – All SessionsChase Center – San Francisco$909Tickets
3/27/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: West Regional – Session 1 (Time: TBD)Chase Center – San Francisco$408Tickets
3/28/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: South Regional – All SessionsState Farm Arena – GA – Atlanta$1,013Tickets
3/28/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: South Regional – Session 1 (Time: TBD)State Farm Arena – GA – Atlanta$546Tickets
3/28/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Midwest Regional – All SessionsLucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis$1,110Tickets
3/28/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Midwest Regional – Session 1 (Time: TBD)Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis$594Tickets
3/29/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: East Regional – Session 2 (Time: TBD)Prudential Center – Newark$721Tickets
3/29/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: West Regional – Session 2 (Time: TBD)Chase Center – San Francisco$507Tickets
3/30/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: South Regional – Session 2 (Time: TBD)State Farm Arena – GA – Atlanta$506Tickets
3/30/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Midwest Regional – Session 2 (Time: TBD)Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis$407Tickets
4/5/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Final Four – All SessionsAlamodome – San Antonio$1,466Tickets
4/5/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Final Four – Session 1Alamodome – San Antonio$741Tickets
4/7/2025NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Final Four – Session 2Alamodome – San Antonio$730Tickets

Ticket Club ad - members of this ticket resale platform can purchase tickets with no service fees. Click this ad to go to Ticket Club and claim a free one-year membership using the code TICKETNEWS

Industry

Other Industry News from Ticketnews.com

Proposed Edmonton Venue Raises Concern Among Locals

Proposed Edmonton Venue Raises Concern Among Locals

Olivia Perreault 34 minutes ago
Read More
Broadway Welcomes ‘The Queen of Versailles’ This Fall at St. James Theatre

Broadway Welcomes ‘The Queen of Versailles’ This Fall at St. James Theatre

Victoria Drum 3 days ago
Read More
Formula One Las Vegas Grand Ticket Prices Reduced

Formula One Las Vegas Grand Ticket Prices Reduced

Olivia Perreault 3 days ago
Read More