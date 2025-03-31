Peso Pluma Plots First European Tour

Mexican singer Peso Pluma will embark on his first-ever European tour this summer. The “La Doble P World Club” tour will stop in 12 cities across Europe and the U.K., bringing Mexican regional music “corrido” to the old continent.

The “La Doble P World Club” trek will kick off June 27 in Madrid, then make stops in Amsterdam, Berlin, Cologne, Paris, Milan, and Rome before wrapping at London’s Roundhouse on July 23. The tour schedule will also include the rapper’s festival appearances at Les Ardentes in Liege, Belgium; Ruisrock Festival in Turku, Finland; Beach Please Festival in Costinesti, Romania; and Gurtenfestival in Bern, Switzerland in-between.

Dropping four studio albums so far (Ah y Qué?, Efectos Secundarios, Génesis, and Éxodo), Peso Pluma made his breakthrough in 2022, following the release of his sophomore album, after he collaborated with Raul Vega on the single “El Belicón.” The song became the Mexican star’s first entry on Billboard charts debuting at number 50.

The artist won multiple Billboard Latin Music Awards for his songs, as well as the third album Génesis, with which he also received a Grammy Award for Best Música Mexicana Album.

Pluma is known for his musical roots in corridos with a hip-hop and rap flare. The most streamed musician in Mexico had sold-out shows in last year’s “Éxodo Tour,” which grossed more than $60 million.

Fans can check out Peso Pluma’s official website for tickets and more information.

Peso Pluma – “La Doble P World Club” European tour dates

Friday, June 27, 2025: Madrid, Spain

Monday, June 30, 2025: Amsterdam, Netherlands- AFAS Live

Thursday, July 3, 2025: Liege, Belgium- Les Ardentes

Sunday, July 6, 2025: Turku, Finland- Ruisrock Festival

Wednesday, July 9, 2025: Berlin Germany- Uber Eats Music Hall

Friday, July 11, 2025: Costinesti, Romania- Beach Please Festival

Monday, July 14, 2025: Cologne, Germany- E-Werk

Wednesday, July 16, 2025: Paris, France- L’Olympia

Thursday, July 17, 2025: Bern, Switzerland- Gurtenfestival

Saturday, July 19, 2025: Milan, Italy- Carroponte

Sunday, July 20, 2025: Rome, Italy- Rock in Roma Wednesday, July 23,2025: London, UK- Roundhouse