Steve Martin, Martin Short Expand ‘Dukes of Funnytown!’ Tour with 2025 Dates

ComedyVictoria Drum2 hours ago

Steve Martin and Martin Short are taking their acclaimed “Dukes of Funnytown!” tour back on the road in 2025.  Adding a fresh set of U.S. dates, the duo will embark on a 22-city trek beginning in late August.

The extended tour kicks off with back-to-back performances in Seattle before winding its way across the country. Fans in cities such as Grand Rapids, MI, Richmond, VA, Clearwater, FL, Las Vegas, NV, Indianapolis, IN, Boston, MA, Pittsburgh, PA, and Albany, NY will get the chance to witness Martin and Short live on stage. The tour is scheduled to conclude on December 5 in Wallingford, CT, at Toyota Oakdale Theatre. 

Presale opportunities are available through Live Nation beginning Wednesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster (use code FUNKY). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 7. Visit the official websites for complete tour information, and check out Steve Martin and Martin Short Tickets on Ticket Club, where resale tickets are also available without the typical service fees.

Steve Martin and Martin Short “Dukes of Funnytown!” Tour Dates

DateVenue & City
08/22Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA
08/23Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA
09/05Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton, WI
09/06DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids, MI
09/19The Dome in Virginia Beach, VA
09/20Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront in Richmond, VA
10/04Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL
10/05 (Matinee)Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, FL
10/05Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, FL
10/10Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV
10/11Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV
10/17Knoxville Civic Auditorium in Knoxville, TN
10/18 (Matinee)Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham, NC
10/18Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham, NC
10/24Embassy Theatre in Fort Wayne, IN
10/25Murat Theatre in Indianapolis, IN
11/07Wang Theatre in Boston, MA
11/08Wang Theatre in Boston, MA
11/21Benedum Center for the Performing Arts in Pittsburgh, PA
11/22Benedum Center for the Performing Arts in Pittsburgh, PA
12/04Palace Theatre in Albany, NY
12/05Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”

