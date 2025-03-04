Steve Martin, Martin Short Expand ‘Dukes of Funnytown!’ Tour with 2025 Dates

Steve Martin and Martin Short are taking their acclaimed “Dukes of Funnytown!” tour back on the road in 2025. Adding a fresh set of U.S. dates, the duo will embark on a 22-city trek beginning in late August.

The extended tour kicks off with back-to-back performances in Seattle before winding its way across the country. Fans in cities such as Grand Rapids, MI, Richmond, VA, Clearwater, FL, Las Vegas, NV, Indianapolis, IN, Boston, MA, Pittsburgh, PA, and Albany, NY will get the chance to witness Martin and Short live on stage. The tour is scheduled to conclude on December 5 in Wallingford, CT, at Toyota Oakdale Theatre.

Presale opportunities are available through Live Nation beginning Wednesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster (use code FUNKY). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 7. Visit the official websites for complete tour information, and check out Steve Martin and Martin Short Tickets on Ticket Club, where resale tickets are also available without the typical service fees.

Steve Martin and Martin Short “Dukes of Funnytown!” Tour Dates

Date Venue & City 08/22 Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA 08/23 Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA 09/05 Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton, WI 09/06 DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids, MI 09/19 The Dome in Virginia Beach, VA 09/20 Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront in Richmond, VA 10/04 Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL 10/05 (Matinee) Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, FL 10/05 Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, FL 10/10 Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV 10/11 Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV 10/17 Knoxville Civic Auditorium in Knoxville, TN 10/18 (Matinee) Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham, NC 10/18 Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham, NC 10/24 Embassy Theatre in Fort Wayne, IN 10/25 Murat Theatre in Indianapolis, IN 11/07 Wang Theatre in Boston, MA 11/08 Wang Theatre in Boston, MA 11/21 Benedum Center for the Performing Arts in Pittsburgh, PA 11/22 Benedum Center for the Performing Arts in Pittsburgh, PA 12/04 Palace Theatre in Albany, NY 12/05 Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT

