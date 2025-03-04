TEG Names Cahill, Whyman as Co-Directors for SXSW Sydney

Photo courtesy TEG

TEG has named Simon Cahill and Jono Whyman as Co-Managing Directors for SXSW Sydney, effective immediately. Cahill, who serves as TEG’s Head of Commercial, will also retain his existing commercial responsibilities and has been elevated to Chief Commercial Officer at the company. Whyman, previously General Manager of SXSW Sydney, joins Cahill to lead the event as it moves into its second year in Australia.

The appointments come as Colin Daniels steps down from his day-to-day role as Managing Director. Daniels, who was instrumental in launching SXSW Sydney, will remain involved through a position on the event’s board and continue as a founding partner of Handsome Tours.

“Colin has done an outstanding job building a passionate team, successfully launching SXSW Sydney, and setting the vision for its future,” said Geoff Jones, TEG Group CEO and Chair of SXSW Sydney. “I look forward to working alongside Simon and Jono to further expand the festival.”

Cahill and Whyman both expressed excitement at the opportunity: “We are honored to step into the role of Co-Managing Directors for SXSW Sydney. We thank Geoff for his support and Colin for establishing such a strong foundation. We’re eager to build on that success and continue developing SXSW Sydney as the premier destination for innovation, creativity, and collaboration in the Asia Pacific region.”

SXSW Sydney is scheduled for October 13-19, 2025.