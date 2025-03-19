The Warning Plots Summer 2025 US Tour Following Halsey Support Run

The Warning have unveiled a run of 2025 tour dates, bringing their hard-rock sound to stages across North America.

The sister trio, hailing from Monterrey, Mexico, will kick off the trek in May, sharing the stage with Halsey for select shows, and then continue through July with headlining dates in major markets.

Beginning May 10 at Toyota Pavilion in Concord, California, the band will perform at a mix of amphitheaters and venues, including Hollywood Bowl and Hard Rock Live. The Warning will then pick things back up in July, stopping in cities like Orlando, New York, and Chicago before closing out on July 23 at The Fillmore in Minneapolis.

| RELATED: Halsey Announces ‘For My Last Trick’ Spring, Summer Tour Dates |

A Live Nation pre-sale for The Warning’s 2025 shows begins March 20 at 10 a.m. local time, using the code FUNKY, while a general on-sale follows on Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For full details and ticket information, head to The Warning’s official website. Fans can also find tickets on resale marketplaces, including The Warning Tickets from Ticket Club, which helps members save by eliminating many typical service fees.

Formed by sisters Daniela, Paulina, and Alejandra Villarreal, The Warning have steadily built an international following with their commanding live shows and a modern rock sound influenced by classic rock icons. With multiple EPs and albums to their name, their electrifying stage presence has garnered acclaim from fans and fellow artists alike.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

The Warning Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 05/10 Toyota Pavilion – Concord, CA (supporting Halsey) 05/12 Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, AZ (supporting Halsey) 05/14 Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA (supporting Halsey) 05/17 Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX (supporting Halsey) 05/18 Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, OK (supporting Halsey) 05/19 Walmart Amphitheatre – Rogers, AR (supporting Halsey) 05/21 Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN (supporting Halsey) 05/22 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA (supporting Halsey) 05/24 Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL (supporting Halsey) 05/25 Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL (supporting Halsey) 07/05 Summerfest – Milwaukee, WI 07/06 The Factory – St. Louis, MO 07/08 Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX 07/09 Warehouse Live – Houston, TX 07/11 House of Blues – Orlando, FL 07/12 The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA (previously rescheduled) 07/13 The Basement East – Nashville, TN (previously rescheduled) 07/15 The Ritz – Raleigh, NC 07/16 The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD 07/18 Palladium – New York City, NY 07/19 Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA 07/20 Kemba Live – Columbus, OH 07/22 Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL 07/23 The Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”