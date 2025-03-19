The Warning Plots Summer 2025 US Tour Following Halsey Support Run

ConcertsVictoria Drum9 minutes ago

The Warning have unveiled a run of 2025 tour dates, bringing their hard-rock sound to stages across North America.

The sister trio, hailing from Monterrey, Mexico, will kick off the trek in May, sharing the stage with Halsey for select shows, and then continue through July with headlining dates in major markets.

Beginning May 10 at Toyota Pavilion in Concord, California, the band will perform at a mix of amphitheaters and venues, including Hollywood Bowl and Hard Rock Live. The Warning will then pick things back up in July, stopping in cities like Orlando, New York, and Chicago before closing out on July 23 at The Fillmore in Minneapolis.

A Live Nation pre-sale for The Warning’s 2025 shows begins March 20 at 10 a.m. local time, using the code FUNKY, while a general on-sale follows on Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For full details and ticket information, head to The Warning’s official website. Fans can also find tickets on resale marketplaces, including The Warning Tickets from Ticket Club, which helps members save by eliminating many typical service fees.

Formed by sisters Daniela, Paulina, and Alejandra Villarreal, The Warning have steadily built an international following with their commanding live shows and a modern rock sound influenced by classic rock icons. With multiple EPs and albums to their name, their electrifying stage presence has garnered acclaim from fans and fellow artists alike.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

The Warning Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
05/10Toyota Pavilion – Concord, CA (supporting Halsey)
05/12Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, AZ (supporting Halsey)
05/14Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA (supporting Halsey)
05/17Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX (supporting Halsey)
05/18Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, OK (supporting Halsey)
05/19Walmart Amphitheatre – Rogers, AR (supporting Halsey)
05/21Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN (supporting Halsey)
05/22Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA (supporting Halsey)
05/24Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL (supporting Halsey)
05/25Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL (supporting Halsey)
07/05Summerfest – Milwaukee, WI
07/06The Factory – St. Louis, MO
07/08Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX
07/09Warehouse Live – Houston, TX
07/11House of Blues – Orlando, FL
07/12The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA (previously rescheduled)
07/13The Basement East – Nashville, TN (previously rescheduled)
07/15The Ritz – Raleigh, NC
07/16The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD
07/18Palladium – New York City, NY
07/19Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA
07/20Kemba Live – Columbus, OH
07/22Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL
07/23The Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN

