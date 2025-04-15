Alice Cooper, Judas Priest Team-Up for Co-Headlining Run

Heavy metal legends Alice Cooper and Judas Priest are joining forces for a powerhouse co-headlining tour this fall. Dubbed the “Judas Priest and Alice Cooper Live!” tour, the trek will see both iconic acts bring their thunderous performances to major cities across North America, delivering a night of classic rock hits and theatrical stagecraft.

The tour kicks off September 16 in Biloxi, Mississippi and continues through October with stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up October 26 in Houston, Texas. Fans can expect the unexpected as Cooper’s macabre spectacle meets Judas Priest’s metal intensity in what promises to be a thrilling live experience.

Presale tickets for the “Judas Priest and Alice Cooper Live!” tour begin Tuesday, April 16 at 10 a.m. local time using the password PAINSHIELD. General onsale begins Friday, April 18 at 10 a.m. via the official Judas Priest website at judaspriest.com/tour. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces such as Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees. Visit Alice Cooper Tickets for more.

Both Alice Cooper and Judas Priest are Rock & Roll Hall of Famers with decades-long careers. Cooper’s shock rock theatrics have influenced generations of performers, while Judas Priest helped define the heavy metal sound with albums like “British Steel” and “Painkiller.” This tour marks a rare opportunity to see two of rock’s most enduring forces on one stage.

Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Live! Tour Dates 2025

Date Venue and City Sept. 16 Mississippi Coast Coliseum – Biloxi, MS Sept. 18 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA Sept. 20 PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC Sept. 21 FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN Sept. 24 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, VA Sept. 26 PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ Sept. 27 Broadview Stage at SPAC – Saratoga Springs, NY Sept. 29 Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON Oct. 01 The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA Oct. 02 Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI Oct. 04 Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH Oct. 05 Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL Oct. 10 Broadmoor World Arena – Colorado Springs, CO Oct. 12 Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT Oct. 14 Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA Oct. 15 Toyota Amphitheatre – Wheatland, CA Oct. 18 North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA Oct. 19 Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA Oct. 22 Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, AZ Oct. 23 Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM Oct. 25 Germania Insurance Amphitheater – Austin, TX Oct. 26 The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Houston, TX

