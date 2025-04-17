Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Set Phoenix Ablaze

Alice Cooper (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Phoenix is about to feel the heat as Alice Cooper and Judas Priest roll into Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on October 22, 2025. Bringing together Cooper’s eerie pageantry with Judas Priest’s unstoppable metal onslaught, this co-headlining tour is a must-see for rock loyalists. From supernatural stage antics to time-honored guitar solos, there’s plenty to keep adrenaline levels sky-high throughout the show.

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre offers a modern backdrop for the night’s theatrics, complete with robust acoustics and ample seating. Tickets are now available through the official box office, and fans can also head to ScoreBig to land great seats without any hidden fees. Whether you’ve been an avid supporter of Cooper’s dark rock persona or thrive on Judas Priest’s blazing riffs, you’ll find the kind of once-in-a-lifetime entertainment only true legends can deliver.

Alice Cooper, hailed as the godfather of shock rock, broke ground by infusing stage shows with horror themes and grand illusions. Judas Priest continues to pioneer heavy metal’s boundaries with neck-snapping anthems and a style that defined a subculture. Uniting these two forces on one stage exemplifies how rock remains both timeless and innovative, delivering experiences that can’t be replicated anywhere else.

Make your way to Phoenix this October 22 and bear witness to a performance that promises to be anything but ordinary. Get ready to crank up the volume and embrace the spectacle of Cooper and Priest at their finest.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Alice Cooper & Judas Priest tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.